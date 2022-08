The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO