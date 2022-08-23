ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Reports For Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
superhits935.com

A DeKalb man is back on the streets following drug arrest in Rochelle

A DeKalb man is back on the streets today after being arrested for a drug offense Thursday night in Rochelle during a traffic stop by Ogle County Sheriff's Police. 43-year old George Ogundipe was arrested on the felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, crack cocaine, and possession of of drug paraphernalia.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 23-26

ROCHELLE — On Aug. 23 at 7:50 p.m. Jordan L. Smith, 31, of Rochelle was cited for failure to reduce speed. He signed a promise to comply and was given a Sept. 23 Rochelle court date. On Aug. 24 at 8:24 a.m. Nicole D. Lapage, 30, of Rochelle was...
ROCHELLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Motorcyclist Hits A Deer In Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
ROCK FALLS, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspicious fire prompts investigation in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire investigators are looking into a “suspicious” fire inside a Freeport home Friday morning. The Freeport Fire Department was called to a home on S. Blackhawk Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a reported fire. The flames caused heavy damage to the house, but no one was found inside. Officials say they […]
hoiabc.com

Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa

DAYTON TOWNSHIP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near...
OTTAWA, IL
WIFR

Freeport man shot early Friday morning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Freeport man is recovering after a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Freeport police responded to a call near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue for a person hit by gunfire. Officers said an unknown person walked into the home and began shooting at...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
DEKALB, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Ottawa Shooter Tracked Down

A suspect in a shooting outside of an adult establishment in Ottawa has been tracked down almost a full year after the incident took place. Thirty-five-year-old Jonathan Caffey of Naperville was taken into custody Sunday in Manteno. He was wanted on a warrant out of La Salle County for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
OTTAWA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Large Bar Fight in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fiery car crash damages Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders say a car crash sparked a house fire at 700 N. Central Avenue a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. One of the two vehicles in the crash struck the house and caused the vehicle to catch on fire. The flames spread to the house and caused severe damage. Fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car thefts in Rockford skyrocket 81%

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Auto thefts in Rockford have jumped 81% over last year, according to new statistics released by the Rockford Police Department. So far in 2022, 458 car thefts have been reported, compared to 253 in the same time period last year. Over the past weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff said 10 cars […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Driver Facing Numerous Charges, Including Agg. DUI, Following Traffic Stop

The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.
ROCK FALLS, IL

Community Policy