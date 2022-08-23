Read full article on original website
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Reports For Winnebago County
A DeKalb man is back on the streets following drug arrest in Rochelle
A DeKalb man is back on the streets today after being arrested for a drug offense Thursday night in Rochelle during a traffic stop by Ogle County Sheriff's Police. 43-year old George Ogundipe was arrested on the felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, crack cocaine, and possession of of drug paraphernalia.
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 23-26
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 23 at 7:50 p.m. Jordan L. Smith, 31, of Rochelle was cited for failure to reduce speed. He signed a promise to comply and was given a Sept. 23 Rochelle court date. On Aug. 24 at 8:24 a.m. Nicole D. Lapage, 30, of Rochelle was...
Rockford Scanner™: Motorcyclist Hits A Deer In Ogle County
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
Rockford Scanner™: Juvenile Shot In The Back, Near Dekalb (13 and 14 Year old Arrested)
On August 22, 2022, the DeKalb Police Department responded to the 800 block of South 8th Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, a juvenile victim was located with an apparent gunshot wound to his back. The victim was able to provide officers with the names and descriptions of his assailants.
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue
Suspicious fire prompts investigation in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire investigators are looking into a “suspicious” fire inside a Freeport home Friday morning. The Freeport Fire Department was called to a home on S. Blackhawk Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a reported fire. The flames caused heavy damage to the house, but no one was found inside. Officials say they […]
Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa
DAYTON TOWNSHIP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near...
Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Beats A Victim With A Weapon, Inside A Local Laundromat
7:50 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to 1207 S. Main Street (Spin World) for reports of. an adult male inside the laundromat with a gun. Upon arrival, officers were advised that no shots had been fired,. but an unknown victim was hit multiple times with a weapon by an adult...
Rockford Scanner™: Local Police Departments Form A Major Crash Assistance Team
Law Enforcement Partnership – — Yesterday a press conference was held to announce MCAT. – Major Crash Assistance Team. MCAT is a multi-agency team of officers and deputies from Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Cherry Valley Police, Loves Park Police Department, Village of Roscoe Police Department, Rockton Police and South Beloit Police Dept.
Freeport man shot early Friday morning
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Freeport man is recovering after a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Freeport police responded to a call near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue for a person hit by gunfire. Officers said an unknown person walked into the home and began shooting at...
Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
Alleged Ottawa Shooter Tracked Down
A suspect in a shooting outside of an adult establishment in Ottawa has been tracked down almost a full year after the incident took place. Thirty-five-year-old Jonathan Caffey of Naperville was taken into custody Sunday in Manteno. He was wanted on a warrant out of La Salle County for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Rockford Scanner™: Large Bar Fight in Machesney Park
Fiery car crash damages Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders say a car crash sparked a house fire at 700 N. Central Avenue a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. One of the two vehicles in the crash struck the house and caused the vehicle to catch on fire. The flames spread to the house and caused severe damage. Fire […]
Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
Car thefts in Rockford skyrocket 81%
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Auto thefts in Rockford have jumped 81% over last year, according to new statistics released by the Rockford Police Department. So far in 2022, 458 car thefts have been reported, compared to 253 in the same time period last year. Over the past weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff said 10 cars […]
DeKalb man sentenced for smuggling undocumented workers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Luis Delacruz, 53, owner of Alfredo’s Iron Works in Cortland, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison Thursday for smuggling undocumented workers into the country for personal gain. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Delacruz admitted he paid a smuggling fee to bring an alien into the country to work […]
Sterling Driver Facing Numerous Charges, Including Agg. DUI, Following Traffic Stop
The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.
