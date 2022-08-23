ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Local Health Department Nets $75,000 Federal Grant

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department will receive $75,000 to support the purchase of equipment and furnishings for their newly constructed building. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senator Manchin and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
GRAFTON, WV
Former Elected Official, Long-Time Reverend at Local Churches and Beyond, Irene Powell Ford, Passes

Reverend Irene Powell Ford of New Cumberland, West Virginia, passed away on August 20, 2022. Irene was born on October 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Clurel C. Powell and Lillian Violet Gaskins Powell Wallace. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Claudius A. Ford. Surviving are two sons, Richard F. (Anne) Ford of Chester and Michael L. (Betty) of.
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
YCF Currently Accepting Applications for Variety of Grant Programs

Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF) is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the following grant programs:. Stephen D. Tanner Children’s Enrichment Fund, Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund, Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, and YCF Community Grants. All applications are...
MORGANTOWN, WV

