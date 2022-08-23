Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Local Health Department Nets $75,000 Federal Grant
On Thursday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department will receive $75,000 to support the purchase of equipment and furnishings for their newly constructed building. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senator Manchin and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Grad, Veteran, Youth Sports Advocate, and Local Business Owner, Larry L. Atha, Passes Away at 71
Larry L. Atha, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on July 8, 1951, the son of the late Robert Lee and Ruth Elizabeth (Southern) Atha. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Kathryn A. (Life) Atha, whom...
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Harrison County's Citizen of the Year is in Bridgeport and is Most Likely Out Doing Good Deeds
When you write about someone who just happens to be alive and well, the standard mode of operation is to talk to that person. After all, it does give a little bit of insight into the person in question. If the person you are tying to talk to is Lisa...
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Elected Official, Long-Time Reverend at Local Churches and Beyond, Irene Powell Ford, Passes
Reverend Irene Powell Ford of New Cumberland, West Virginia, passed away on August 20, 2022. Irene was born on October 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Clurel C. Powell and Lillian Violet Gaskins Powell Wallace. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Claudius A. Ford. Surviving are two sons, Richard F. (Anne) Ford of Chester and Michael L. (Betty) of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 1060 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 107; State Deaths at 7,268
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Aug.26) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 578,535 with an increase of 1,060 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
connect-bridgeport.com
YCF Currently Accepting Applications for Variety of Grant Programs
Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF) is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the following grant programs:. Stephen D. Tanner Children’s Enrichment Fund, Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund, Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, and YCF Community Grants. All applications are...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Resident Ronald Eagle to Once Again Lead Area Head for the Hills Festival that Aids Veterans
The Head for the Hills Festival will soon kick off its second year. The festival, sponsored by S&P Harley Davidson of Williamstown and the Greater Parkersburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, is built around offering one of life’s most important things to Veterans. “That is the joy of living and...
Comments / 0