Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins, the NCAA's all-time leader in career wins, announced her retirement Wednesday. She steps down with a record of 1,707-555-5. Hutchins never had a losing season and led the Wolverines to 12 Women's College World Series, winning the program's first championship in 2005. Hutchins, 65, graduated...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO