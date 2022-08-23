Read full article on original website
The Berrics Canteen
Watch Brad Niska’s ‘Immortality Research’ Part Here
Filmer Tommy O’Mara has been dropping parts from his full-length Immortality Research all summer, and the latest section has “long lifespan” written all over it. Brad Niska (more like B-rad Nice-ka) from Illinois has incredible style and lines for an infinite number of days—check out his part, above!
Palace Resurrects Aesthetics For New Collab
Palace is gearing up for its latest Fall 2022 collaboration, finally teaming up with its spirit brand Aesthetics. Dubbed “Palaesthetics,” the capsule collection is set to accompany its Week 4 Drop for the Fall 2022 season. Palace notes that Aesthetics served as a major inspiration well before the...
Polygon
Sonic Frontiers arrives this November, action-packed trailer reveals
Sonic the Hedgehog’s next 3D game — pitched by Sega and Sonic Team as an “open-zone” platforming adventure — is coming this November. At Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers revealed that release date: Nov. 8, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Korean martial art finds home in Akron's Nepali community at Sunshine Taekwondo Academy
From the outside, it doesn't look like there's room for a martial arts studio. But beyond the entrance to Sunshine Taekwondo Academy, a couple dozen children in spotless white uniforms stretch, practice punches, kicks and other maneuvers in unison in the big, brightly lit gym − referred to as a "dojang" in Korean. ...
The Verge
The Nintendo Switch is Denuvo’s next DRM target
Denuvo, an anti-cheat and DRM (digital rights management) software that has become synonymous with performance issues, is coming to Nintendo Switch games in an attempt to block users from emulating games on PC. The service claims the new software has “no impact on the gaming experience.”. Denuvo’s software currently...
FIFA・
Use your mech for farming, not fighting, in the first gameplay trailer for Lightyear Frontier
Farm on an alien planet, solo or with friends, and create an idyllic home away from home. The fantasy of climbing into a big stompy mech and blasting the hell out of your enemies with missiles and lasers is strong, but there's something incredibly appealing behind the idea of using a powerful mech to do a spot of peaceful farming, too. It's not just me, right? Doesn't that sound kinda great?
The father of Yakuza left Sega because he really didn't want to be CEO
Toshihiro Nagoshi says he was getting uncomfortable in the rarefied airs of Sega management.
CNET
My Favorite 3D Printing Filament is 20% Off at Matterhackers Right Now
The color choices for PLA 3D printing plastic have always been plentiful. If there's a shade that you like to print with, there's likely a PLA roll for you. Innovation in this space has been slow for a while, however, until the creation of Quantum PLA by Matterhackers. If you want to take your 3D printing to the next level, this filament is a must-have.
Pot-bellied Japanese ‘salarymen’ reach TikTok stardom
TOKYO (AP) — They’re your run-of-the-mill Japanese “salarymen,” hard-working, pot-bellied, friendly and, well, rather regular. But the chief executive and general manager at a tiny Japanese security company are among the nation’s biggest TikTok stars, drawing 2.7 million followers and 54 million likes, and honored with awards as a trend-setter on the video-sharing app.
Polygon
Game studio says publisher exploited them to get a ‘diversity fund,’ and kept the money
Upcoming adventure title A Space for the Unbound is delayed indefinitely after Toge Productions and Mojiken Studio allege that publisher PQube Games exploited the studio for financial gain. The developers posted a joint statement to the game’s official Twitter account, which reads, in part:. Earlier this year we discovered...
US News and World Report
Japan Weighs Relaxing Border Rules on COVID -Media
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan may lift requirements for pre-departure COVID-19 tests for travellers and raise daily caps on entrants, domestic media have reported. Japan has some of the strictest pandemic border measures among major economies, requiring travellers to present a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure. The...
Time Out Global
Travel to Japan will soon become just a little bit easier
It feels like we’ve been waiting for Japan to open for a long, long time. After two years of being completely banned, travellers are finally being allowed back into the country – albeit with a lot of restrictions. Here’s what you need to know. Can I visit...
Japan plans to ease COVID-19 border controls in early September
Japan currently requires negative PCR test results within 72 hours of departure for all entrants.
