Motorsports

The Spun

NASCAR Driver Admits He Wishes Conversation Went Differently

Kyle Larson won last Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race at Watkins Glen, but not without some conflict. With roughly five laps remaining, Chase Elliott was in the lead when the race restarted. Larson made contact with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate's car in the first turn, which helped him to emerge victorious but pushed Elliott back to a fourth-place finish.
The Spun

Jeff Gordon Returning To Racing: NASCAR World Reacts

After taking a hiatus from the sport of racing for a while, Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement for a special event. Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to an announcement from IMSA. Gordon said he's looking forward to the event.
Racing News

Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott

Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
FanSided

NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list

One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Disappointing Kurt Busch News

With his win at the AdventHealth 400 back in May, 23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch qualified for the NASCAR Cup playoffs. But with injuries keeping him off the tracks for the next few weeks leading up to the tournament, Busch has had to make a big decision on his short-term future.
Racing News

Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)

Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
CBS Sports

NASCAR suspends three Rick Ware Racing crew members for four races for losing ballast at Watkins Glen

NASCAR announced Tuesday afternoon that three members of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team have been suspended for four races after their car lost a piece of ballast during practice at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. Driver Cody Ware will lose crew chief Billy Plourde, car chief Jamie Edwards, and team engineer Steven Gray through and including Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FanSided

NASCAR: The 13 drivers in must-win situations at Daytona

There are 13 drivers who need to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway to get to the playoffs. There is one spot still open in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, with 15 drivers having won at least one of the season’s first 25 races to secure their spots.
Yardbarker

NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2023 delayed again

NASCAR was expected to release the 2023 Cup Series schedule before the end of August but that has changed as the expectation now is that it is likely a couple of weeks away. Why is the scheduled release being held up and what should be expected?. The reasoning for the...
NFL
racer.com

Cup teams looking for Playoff edge with Martinsville test

NASCAR Cup Series teams have two days to gather data at Martinsville Speedway through an organizational test this week. But don’t expect to see any significant changes emerge ahead of the October playoff race at the track. Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday morning the test is more for the team’s benefit.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

