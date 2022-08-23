Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
Brief Pursuit Ends in Crash Involving Rutherford Co. School Bus, Three Taken into Custody
(La Vergne, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Road was shut down on August 25th in the eastbound direction due to a multi-vehicle crash that included a Rutherford County School bus in LaVergne. No students were on the bus at the time, and no one was injured. LaVerne Police were initially alerted by the...
I-24 partially closed after crash with critical injuries
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Harding Place exit.
La Vergne police chase ends with suspect vehicle hitting school bus
Injuries have been reported after a police pursuit ended in a crash in La Vergne.
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Midstate officers, firefighters salute detective killed in East Tennessee helicopter crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers and firefighters in Murfreesboro gathered Wednesday to pay tribute to a fallen Tennessee detective who died in a helicopter crash in Marion County. Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett and Sgt. Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol were both killed when the helicopter they...
newstalk941.com
Putnam’s Hawkins Crawford Road Closed To Truck Traffic
Putnam County’s Hawkins Crawford Road is closed to truck traffic until further notice. Road Supervisor Randy Jones said the influx of trucks going to the Academy Sports Distribution center has created safety concerns. “It keeps our stop signs torn down there, it’s a narrow turn from Highway 70 onto...
MFRD engineer owes life to Marion County detective killed in helicopter crash
An engineer with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department says he owes his life to a Marion County Sheriff's Office detective who died Tuesday in a helicopter crash.
wgnsradio.com
Road Rage Shooting Incident on I-24 in Rutherford County Remains Under Investigation
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what has been labeled as a road rage shooting. The incident took place this past Friday morning at 12:37 AM. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a tractor trailer truck driver was fortunate to escape injury when the driver of an SUV allegedly fired one round into the cab of his truck. The shooting occurred near the 70-mile-marker on Interstate 24 East, heading toward Chattanooga, sheriff’s deputies reported. The 70-mile-marker is the Almaville Road interchange in Smyrna.
WSMV
Interstate shut down for tractor-trailer crash in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were transported to the hospital when a tractor-trailer rolled off the interstate on Monday morning. According to the Nashville Fire Department, the semi-truck overturned on I-40 East at the I-24 merger and slid into the shoulder. The crash caused diesel leak and injuries to three people. They were transported to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Midtown.
I-24 road rage shooting suspect fires shot at semi driver in Rutherford County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a reported road rage shooting from last week.
Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old Hickory Boulevard
The victim of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been tentatively identified.
1 Person Dead 2 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a brutal multi-vehicle wreck occurred on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the incident involved a tractor-trailer and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
WSMV
Lebanon police car hit by driver near fairgrounds
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was injured after hitting a Lebanon Police patrol car near the fairgrounds Tuesday. Authorities said the crash occurred on Sparta Pike and Peyton Road, the road near the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair entrance. A driver had reportedly hit the police car, which caused the vehicle to flip onto its side.
South Nashville crash sends two vehicles into pharmacy, third into power pole
Metro Nashville police said speed may have been a factor in a three-car crash on Nolensville Pike late Sunday.
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lebanon (Lebanon, TN)
According to the Lebanon Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred near the fairgrounds on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Sparta Pike and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
Rutherford deputies still looking for suspect who shot truck on Interstate 24
Rutherford County deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired one round into a truck driver's cab on Interstate 24.
wjle.com
Beall gets three-year sentence for stealing Smithville Fire Department Pickup Truck
A man who stole a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck belonging to the City of Smithville Fire Department last year was sentenced Monday in DeKalb County Criminal Court. 44-year-old Mark Beall entered a plea to theft over $10,000 and received a three-year sentence to serve. He was given jail credit from March 23, 2021 to August 22, 2022.
fox17.com
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
Comments / 0