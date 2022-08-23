ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Putnam’s Hawkins Crawford Road Closed To Truck Traffic

Putnam County’s Hawkins Crawford Road is closed to truck traffic until further notice. Road Supervisor Randy Jones said the influx of trucks going to the Academy Sports Distribution center has created safety concerns. “It keeps our stop signs torn down there, it’s a narrow turn from Highway 70 onto...
Road Rage Shooting Incident on I-24 in Rutherford County Remains Under Investigation

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what has been labeled as a road rage shooting. The incident took place this past Friday morning at 12:37 AM. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a tractor trailer truck driver was fortunate to escape injury when the driver of an SUV allegedly fired one round into the cab of his truck. The shooting occurred near the 70-mile-marker on Interstate 24 East, heading toward Chattanooga, sheriff’s deputies reported. The 70-mile-marker is the Almaville Road interchange in Smyrna.
Interstate shut down for tractor-trailer crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were transported to the hospital when a tractor-trailer rolled off the interstate on Monday morning. According to the Nashville Fire Department, the semi-truck overturned on I-40 East at the I-24 merger and slid into the shoulder. The crash caused diesel leak and injuries to three people. They were transported to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Midtown.
Lebanon police car hit by driver near fairgrounds

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was injured after hitting a Lebanon Police patrol car near the fairgrounds Tuesday. Authorities said the crash occurred on Sparta Pike and Peyton Road, the road near the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair entrance. A driver had reportedly hit the police car, which caused the vehicle to flip onto its side.
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
