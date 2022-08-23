Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/26/22
Lewes Mayor and City Council and Lewes Board of Public Works will meet at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, at the Rollins Center. Discussions will include the transfer of plumbing inspections from BPW to the city, facility needs between the two entities, the Lewes Beach Storm Water Study, and the BPW mitigation and finance committees.
Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval
With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
Cape Gazette
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
Cape Gazette
Russ Huxtable is the right choice
We are very lucky living in the coastal region, which politically is the 6th Senate District encompassing Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Milton and surrounding areas. We are also lucky to have two good people running for election from this district in the Democratic primary, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13. I have been a longtime activist wherever I choose to live, and for the past 20 years it has been Sussex County, which is why I value people who have dedicated their lives to improving the lives of others. We have that in this election cycle with Russ Huxtable.
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
Cape Gazette
Lochwood community thanks Keller Hopkins
The Lochwood POA would like to thank the Hopkins Construction crew, led by Keller Hopkins, for clearing the debris from driveway pipes, and the regrading done on our roadside swales to restore proper flow of rainwater runoff on Maplewood Drive in Lewes. Our community’s stormwater management is all surface level,...
Delaware mayor thought $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag was ‘dead in the water’ but town council had other ideas
When he voided a $24,750 town check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag earlier this month, the mayor of a small southern Delaware town assumed the heated controversy over the grant would subside — at least for the time being. But Georgetown Mayor Bill West’s hope that...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: Four Democrats running for 32nd House District seat
In Kent County, the 32nd House District seat is open, with Democratic State Representative Andria Bennett not running for re-election. A total of four Democrats are competing to take her place. Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with each candidate to get their positions on key issues and their plans...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Celebration of Jazz donates $25K to Beebe oncology
Board members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. The Delaware Celebration of Jazz team also hosted a jazz concert in Dover at Bally’s Dover Casino, which raised $5,000 for Beebe...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve DEStorage permit
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved Aug. 16 a special permitted use for DEStorage LLC that will allow the self-storage provider to move forward with site-plan review on a proposed storage complex at Route 16 and Palmer Street Extended. The commission’s approval came with a number of conditions...
Cape Gazette
Development is out of control
If you build it, they will come. Perfect words to describe the philosophy of our leaders in city and county councils in eastern Sussex. I live on New Road and have for 35 years. I read the headline Aug. 12: “Glenwood proposed along New Road.” Yes, New Road again! I didn’t know there was any open land left considering the recent onslaught of developing.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable will get results
In early April, Russ Huxtable knocked on our door and introduced himself as a primary candidate for Senate District 6. He impressed us enough that we attended a meet and greet to learn more. We discovered that, instead of having a typical political background, Russ has been working for 20 years with community leaders and government officials as an advocate for affordable housing. His career has been built on identifying problems, locating resources, building alliances and fostering collaboration. Those are the very skills that are essential for getting Sussex County its fair share of infrastructure funds and building a plan for balanced growth rather than the runaway development we’re seeing. We’re convinced that Russ Huxtable is motivated by genuine passion, not political aspirations, and has the skills and connections to get things done for Sussex County.
Cape Gazette
Rieley is best for District 5
For three and a half years, John Rieley was our councilman. He is now in a primary election for the new District 5, where he resides. The person who takes that seat on the five-member county council will have major impact on what happens in the entire county, including all of us now in District 4. Unfortunately, the 5th District Republican primary campaign has degenerated into an internecine conflict featuring malicious and slanderous accusations against Mr. Rieley, which I believe are unfounded. So I offer these comments.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable has my vote
Sometimes a political candidate grabs your attention in the first few minutes of a prepared talk. This happened to me at a recent meet and greet for Russ Huxtable, who is running for senator in the 6th District. After those first few minutes, he didn’t just have my attention; he had my vote.
Cape Gazette
The Larry David of Sussex County
It's sometimes a juggling act to think up paintings and columns at the same time. I had a running list of ideas for awhile, and usually something will come up or happen to churn the windmills of my mind. I get my best ideas when I first wake up in the morning, after a night of my vivid dreams following a melatonin chew.
WBOC
Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash
HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
WMDT.com
Delaware student awarded with scholarship
LEWES, Del. – Emily Joynt was awarded with this year’s Lisa Marie Henderson Memorial Scholarship from Beebe Healthcare. She will be given $1,000 to go toward her cost of school. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Car Theft In St. Michaels
ST. MICHAELS, Md. - Three cars stolen in three months, in St. Michaels. Chief Anthony Smith of the St. Michaels Police Department says this is could be related to the number of car break-ins in Seaford, Del. Smith also said it could be referred to as a car theft ring.
WMDT.com
First State schools experience safety training in case of an emergency
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Parent John-Michael Keyes is no stranger to how chaotic and tense the aftermath of a shooting can be. He lost his daughter in a Colorado school shooting, and following that incident he wanted to find ways to help schools who may experience something like this. “It really was...
