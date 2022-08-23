Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit teaching taekwondo to Durham students for free
DURHAM, N.C. — Taekwondo isn’t usually part of an elementary school curriculum but one nonprofit believes it should be. Sidekicks Academy has been teaching taekwondo in Durham Public Schools for about two years and the program’s founder says it’s already had a positive influence. What You...
cbs17
Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
Smart buses debut for Durham Public Schools
Durham Public Schools unveiled new technology to help students get to and from school safely.
With average NC student debt nearly $40,000, local students react to loan forgiveness
Durham, N.C. — Students around the Triangle celebrated at the news of President Joe Biden's proposal to forgive a large chunk of student loans. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students – 85% of which are using some form of financial aid.
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham
The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
WRAL
Local students share how student loan forgiveness will change their future
Local students share how student loan forgiveness will change their future. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students - 85% of which are using some form of financial aid. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
Wye Hill owners open new food concept Glasshouse Kitchen in Research Triangle
Sara Abernethy knows it won’t be an easy juggle to own and operate two restaurants. Abernethy and her husband, Chris Borreson, owners of Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing in Raleigh, are set to open their new concept Glasshouse Kitchen on Wednesday at 5 Laboratory Drive in Research Triangle, down the street from RTI International.
Cary's Lazy Daze Festival returns August 27-28
Celebrate the "Lazy Daze" of summer this weekend in Downtown Cary
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
raleighmag.com
21 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Aug. 25–31
Ensuring that no school-aged gals go back to school without menstrual products and other everyday essentials, the No Woman No Girl Initiative is hosting a back-to-school drive. And that’s on period. nowomannogirl.org. 8/25. Cinema in the Square. Sprawl out in Moore Square for a free showing of Shrek under...
Developer pivots on plans for Durham’s vacant Northgate Mall, will not build housing
“Really it just comes down to economics,” a representative of Northwood Retail said in a virtual meeting Thursday night.
tvnewscheck.com
Capitol Broadcasting Launches 24/7 Local News Network: WRAL News+
WRAL News+ can be watched and heard by listening locally on the radio in Raleigh, Durham and across North Carolina’s Research Triangle, watching online at WRAL.com, streaming within the WRAL app on a smart TV, and with the WRAL mobile app. Among the new effort’s staff (l-r): Taiyana Hill, Rosalia Fodera, contributor; Jeremy Spearman, executive producer; Meghan Glova, contributor; and Khadejah Durant.
cbs17
Concerns over illegal dumping at Raleigh recycling centers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some online chatter about recycling or getting rid of goods has raised some concerns about the Jaycee Park Recycling Center in Raleigh. With cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and tons of plastic material, Raleigh residents can dump some of the items at the center, but some items don’t belong.
carymagazine.com
Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County
Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
cbs17
Raleigh neighborhood pushes back against building plans
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh community is pushing back against plans for a taller mixed-use apartment complex in their neighborhood. Dozens of people came to a community meeting Wednesday night about a rezoning in Mordecai Village. The property owner of Mordecai on Clover apartments is requesting the area...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Changing face of downtowns: Raleigh Char-Grill will be demolished and find new home in high-rise
RALEIGH, N.C. — As the population grows, so do cities across North Carolina. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2010 and 2020, the Tar Heel State's population grew by more than 900,000. And as more people come here, the landscapes are rapidly changing, meaning lots of new construction.
capitolbroadcasting.com
August Durham Night Market This Thursday at American Tobacco
The Durham Night Market returns at the American Tobacco this Thursday, August 25, 2022. The open-air, free family friendly event showcasing Durham’s creativity , featured local Triangle area artisans, live music, food and drinks. The market will be open 5-9pm. Find a list of this month’s vendors HERE.
