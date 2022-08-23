ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit teaching taekwondo to Durham students for free

DURHAM, N.C. — Taekwondo isn’t usually part of an elementary school curriculum but one nonprofit believes it should be. Sidekicks Academy has been teaching taekwondo in Durham Public Schools for about two years and the program’s founder says it’s already had a positive influence. What You...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
DURHAM, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham

The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Local students share how student loan forgiveness will change their future

Local students share how student loan forgiveness will change their future. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students - 85% of which are using some form of financial aid. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
DURHAM, NC
#Charity
WRAL News

PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers

Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

21 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Aug. 25–31

Ensuring that no school-aged gals go back to school without menstrual products and other everyday essentials, the No Woman No Girl Initiative is hosting a back-to-school drive. And that’s on period. nowomannogirl.org. 8/25. Cinema in the Square. Sprawl out in Moore Square for a free showing of Shrek under...
RALEIGH, NC
tvnewscheck.com

Capitol Broadcasting Launches 24/7 Local News Network: WRAL News+

WRAL News+ can be watched and heard by listening locally on the radio in Raleigh, Durham and across North Carolina’s Research Triangle, watching online at WRAL.com, streaming within the WRAL app on a smart TV, and with the WRAL mobile app. Among the new effort’s staff (l-r): Taiyana Hill, Rosalia Fodera, contributor; Jeremy Spearman, executive producer; Meghan Glova, contributor; and Khadejah Durant.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Concerns over illegal dumping at Raleigh recycling centers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some online chatter about recycling or getting rid of goods has raised some concerns about the Jaycee Park Recycling Center in Raleigh. With cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and tons of plastic material, Raleigh residents can dump some of the items at the center, but some items don’t belong.
RALEIGH, NC
carymagazine.com

Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County

Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh neighborhood pushes back against building plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh community is pushing back against plans for a taller mixed-use apartment complex in their neighborhood. Dozens of people came to a community meeting Wednesday night about a rezoning in Mordecai Village. The property owner of Mordecai on Clover apartments is requesting the area...
RALEIGH, NC
capitolbroadcasting.com

August Durham Night Market This Thursday at American Tobacco

The Durham Night Market returns at the American Tobacco this Thursday, August 25, 2022. The open-air, free family friendly event showcasing Durham’s creativity , featured local Triangle area artisans, live music, food and drinks. The market will be open 5-9pm. Find a list of this month’s vendors HERE.
DURHAM, NC

