Jenna Tomasch, a sophomore fashion design and product innovation major at the University of Delaware, recalls trying on her high school volleyball uniform and not being happy with the way it fit. The size small was too tight in the chest and offered limited mobility in the shoulders — necessary for serving, blocking and diving in a volleyball match. The size medium fit better in the chest but was then too loose in the waist, and Tomasch found the extra fabric to be distracting.

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO