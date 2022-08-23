As we like to refer to them, meme coins are cryptocurrencies created based on viral jokes. Despite their popularity among young and experienced crypto investors, they receive a fair amount of criticism from industry experts. Right now, the challenge is to alter perceptions or make something as amusing as a meme into a wise investment. Crypto enthusiasts must understand how meme coins are changing their fundamentals because social media trends and traders significantly impact the value of these cryptocurrencies.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO