Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Coinbase deals with a new lawsuit and celebrates the addition of PayPal to its TRUST network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Starting with the bad news first, a user of the platform has filed a class-action lawsuit against the...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Announces cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Undeterred by an SEC probe, the exchange launches a new utility token before the merge. As the crypto world prepares for the Ethereum merge next month, popular crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Wednesday the launch of cbETH, its new wrapped and staked Ethereum ERC-20 token. Coinbase will add support for...
zycrypto.com
Meme Coins Redefined: HUH Token Aims To Overtake DOGE And SHIB In The Race For Utility, Potentially Raising $65 Million In Presale
As we like to refer to them, meme coins are cryptocurrencies created based on viral jokes. Despite their popularity among young and experienced crypto investors, they receive a fair amount of criticism from industry experts. Right now, the challenge is to alter perceptions or make something as amusing as a meme into a wise investment. Crypto enthusiasts must understand how meme coins are changing their fundamentals because social media trends and traders significantly impact the value of these cryptocurrencies.
zycrypto.com
BIB Exchange Offers Crypto Traders a Superb User Interface
So far, blockchain has exhibited a remarkable run of form. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector, as well as its influence on the daily activities of humanity, have been exemplary. Satoshi designed bitcoin in 2009 to thrive on the blockchain as a medium of exchange. It is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Don't Need a Membership to Shop Sam's Club
Often people wonder if it's truly worth it to shop at bulk stores like Costco or Sam's Club. These stores have a membership associated with them so, you pay to shop. There are benefits to buying from bulk stores like cost savings.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Collapse Issues Cardano (ADA) Alert – Here’s His Price Target
A popular analyst with a solid track record of predicting market retracements is issuing warnings about two of the top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader Capo first alerts his 485,300 Twitter followers that scalable blockchain platform Cardano (ADA) could be in for a major price drop over the next few weeks.
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin On-chain Metrics Confirm Lacklustre Capital Influx and Bottom Cycle Consolidation Phase
The cryptocurrency industry has not been attracting many new investors since April this year, so cryptocurrency projects now do not have the much-needed momentum to push up crypto prices. Traders and investors should expect the current bear market cycle to last for some more days or weeks because on-chain data shows that additional accumulation is needed for the crypto prices to gain the required momentum for a sustained upward trend, notes analysts from Glassnode.
zycrypto.com
Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs
Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
cryptoglobe.com
Polarys, the new exciting utility NFT venture launches its exclusive Genesis NFT collection
Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses, has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
zycrypto.com
Be a Part of Creative Cryptocurrency Projects: Big Eyes Coin, Near Protocol, and Ethereum
Everyone is seeking a means of making money, especially in this world of networking and creativity. Blockchain technology paves the way for cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency platforms to serve as a means of passive income for users. The creativity of these networks sets them apart because they appeal to a younger generation of users. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Ethereum are three cryptocurrencies that offer a variety of opportunities.
u.today
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Launches as Solana (SOL) Trapped in Bear Market, VeChain (VET) Adoption Continues
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bakkt, Sullivan Bank Team to Let Banking Customers Trade Crypto
Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt Holdings has joined forces with Sullivan Bank to let the bank’s customers buy, sell and hold bitcoin and Ethereum through the Bakkt Crypto Connect tool. “We are pleased to work with Sullivan Bank to offer their customers the option to buy bitcoin and ether in their...
NEWSBTC
Independent Developers of Ton Announce the Latest Upgrade of the @Wallet Bot, Transforming It into a Full-Service Cryptocurrency Wallet
The development of Toncoin, designed to work in conjunction with the Telegram messaging app, has been one for the books. TON, which stands for “The Open Network,” got its own @wallet bot on Telegram’s open WebApps platform back in April, enabling users to transact Toncoin from within the messaging app. The revolutionary development has since then witnessed growth in terms of usage and transaction volumes.
zycrypto.com
CANDYDEX Resets Token Price to $0.1, Commences Mega IDO Round
CANDYDEX ran its first IDO, which got a huge response from investors and the public at large. However, due to the ongoing bear market, the second round isn’t going so well, and investors have requested a reduction in the token price from $0.5 to $0.1. As a result, the...
zycrypto.com
TiFi Rounds Up 3rd Quarter Ranking Among Top BSC Projects
TiFi is an integrated finance ecosystem that provides services such as shopping & trading platforms with NFT and TiFi Token and has a decentralized exchange System. Known as the Allverse, the project launched only a few months ago, but has risen to be among the top projects on BSC. The...
zycrypto.com
Highest inflow of digital assets recorded in July; bullish momentum spills into August
The bulls are gradually staging a comeback in the markets following the gloomy days of June. As the bullish momentum persists, recent data has revealed an outstanding record witnessed last month. July saw the most significant volume of flows into digital asset investment products recorded this year. Digital assets investment...
ambcrypto.com
Take the first step into the crypto industry with SunMining Company
Cryptocurrency does not appear out of thin air. Miners provide the release of new coins. Cryptocurrency, a token, is built on a specific blockchain platform. Blockchain is a chain of blocks, each of which must have a name (a hash code consisting of many numbers and letters), and which provides anonymity. The task of the miner is to find a name for the block so that it is added to the chain. These names are formulated in the process of automatic computational work.
Dogecoin, Elon Musk's Favorite Crypto, Gets Serious
As their name suggests, meme coins are tokens that have no utility and are essentially jokes. But the experts have warned that meme coins are largely worthless, and people who put their money into them know well that they should expect nothing in return for their investments. At the same...
Comments / 0