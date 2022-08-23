Read full article on original website
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTAL
Paddlefish to become official fish of Jefferson, Marion Counties
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The City of Jefferson and Marion County took a step toward the preservation of one of the oldest fish species in America with a new proclamation. The Paddlefish dates back to the Jurassic era, more than 350 million years ago, and Jeffersonians are doing...
Alligator vs. Police: Watch Louisiana Officer Wrangle Gator in Backyard
The clip shows how the reptile—one of over 2 million in Louisiana—fights back against officers who attempt to relocate it.
Popular 90’s Country Superstar to Play at Red River Revel
Since 1976 Shreveport's Red River Revel Arts Festival has ushered in fall here in the Arklatex and this year's festival will be fantastic!. Featuring scores of artists and their work, great food, children's activities, and loads of great concerts, the Revel is one of those festivals you dare not miss.
Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Louisiana home to wrangle a small alligator found hanging out by the backyard pool. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence's Benton home when they found an alligator near the swimming pool in their back yard.
Benton Family Swimming Pool Almost Became New Home For Gator
When an alligator appears from right of the swamp and begins to near your swimming pool in the backyard, what do you do? You call the "Gator Busters." All kidding aside, situations like this could get ugly and extremely dangerous, so if you live anywhere in Bossier Parish, you'd immediately call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department.
Shot of Fun – Check Out This New Escape Room in Shreveport
This might go down in that "Only in the South" category. I have to admit, I've never done the Escape Room experience, but this sounds like it actually would be hilarious. There's a new kind of escape room coming to Shreveport, but it's only for a limited time. The local...
KSLA
Bossier deputies help relocate alligator that was in resident’s backyard
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took on a unique role Tuesday... gator wranglers!. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies helped out a resident in Benton who had an unwelcome visitor. The 3-foot alligator had wandered onto the homeowner’s property. “Many of our animal...
Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)
Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic
This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
Bossier Eatery Makes the Best French Dip Sandwich in Louisiana
A while ago I asked Shreveport-Bossier to tell me all about the best sandwich you could score in Shreveport-Bossier. So many new places popped up on my radar. There Was One Sandwich Shop That Was Recommended Multiple Times. I had never seen Fat Tuesday before. I heard their King Cakes...
KTBS
Shreveport woman says city's botched repair to blame for stuck car
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is basically a prisoner in her house after recent rains washed away rocks that were put over the city's water line repairs at the end of her driveway. Cecilia Jackson was just trying to take her granddaughter to school Tuesday when she backed out...
Dr. James Barnes Was Caught in the Act of Being Awesome
A small office, especially a doctor's office, with a staff of only three, can be a blessing or a curse. If all three truly like and respect one another, it can an incredible blessing. Of course, if there's a "squeaky wheel", it can be a horrific nightmare. Thankfully, in the case of Dr. James Barnes' office, all three members are like family, and Dr. Barnes' two employees, Tori and Taylor, truly believe that Dr. Barnes hung the moon.
Crane vehicle for Louisiana tree service tips, smashes into Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. — No one was hurt last weekend when a crane vehicle for a Louisiana tree service tipped, smashing into a Shreveport home and damaging power lines as the work truck toppled onto its back, authorities said. According to KSLA and KTBS, the incident happened about 9 a.m....
KSLA
Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a decades-old mystery that still has no resolution. The Shreveport family of a missing woman is cautiously optimistic as South Louisiana officials take another look into the disappearance of Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary. More than three decades have passed since anyone...
KTBS
Boil advisory in place for some Red River Parish residents
HALL SUMMIT, La. - Residents of the East Cross Water System in Red River Parish are under a boil advisory. Spokesman Bobby Thigpen told KTBS 3 News Tuesday that the decision was made to put the advisory in place after a loss of water pressure in the area. The boil...
KLTV
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
The city council approved the rezoning of the property, as they believe it’s in the best interest of the city. The mayor says the best way to prevent a property from being rezoned is to purchase it yourself. Electric provider offers Texas customers options to manage high utility bills.
KTAL
Firefighters rescue dog from South Bossier fire
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A South Bossier dog will live to fetch another day, thanks to the quick actions of firefighters responding to a mobile home fire Monday evening. According to the South Bossier Fire Department, firefighters called to the home on Highway 157 just before 6 p.m....
Here Are All 5 Shreveport Area Spirit Halloween Store Hours and Locations
Ready for Halloween? You will be with the help of the pros at the five Spirit Halloween stores here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area!. For all of our Halloween-loving friends, your time to shine is here in Shreveport-Bossier City! Are you ready to dress up and do the 'Monster Mash?' I don't know about you, but I've been ready for cooler weather for a while now!
See Flooding Roads in Texarkana? Turn Around, Don’t Drown
There has been a lot of rain today. The Dallas Fort Worth area was experiencing flooded areas earlier today and even rescues with motorists stranded in flooding areas. The Texarkana area is under a Flash Flood Watch today (August 22) tonight and all day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 23). Right now might be a great time to go over some things to know and pay attention to if we start seeing some flooding on roads in town.
