Mooringsport, LA

Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Louisiana home to wrangle a small alligator found hanging out by the backyard pool. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence's Benton home when they found an alligator near the swimming pool in their back yard.
Benton Family Swimming Pool Almost Became New Home For Gator

When an alligator appears from right of the swamp and begins to near your swimming pool in the backyard, what do you do? You call the "Gator Busters." All kidding aside, situations like this could get ugly and extremely dangerous, so if you live anywhere in Bossier Parish, you'd immediately call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department.
Bossier deputies help relocate alligator that was in resident’s backyard

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took on a unique role Tuesday... gator wranglers!. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies helped out a resident in Benton who had an unwelcome visitor. The 3-foot alligator had wandered onto the homeowner’s property. “Many of our animal...
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic

This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
Dr. James Barnes Was Caught in the Act of Being Awesome

A small office, especially a doctor's office, with a staff of only three, can be a blessing or a curse. If all three truly like and respect one another, it can an incredible blessing. Of course, if there's a "squeaky wheel", it can be a horrific nightmare. Thankfully, in the case of Dr. James Barnes' office, all three members are like family, and Dr. Barnes' two employees, Tori and Taylor, truly believe that Dr. Barnes hung the moon.
Firefighters rescue dog from South Bossier fire

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A South Bossier dog will live to fetch another day, thanks to the quick actions of firefighters responding to a mobile home fire Monday evening. According to the South Bossier Fire Department, firefighters called to the home on Highway 157 just before 6 p.m....
Here Are All 5 Shreveport Area Spirit Halloween Store Hours and Locations

Ready for Halloween? You will be with the help of the pros at the five Spirit Halloween stores here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area!. For all of our Halloween-loving friends, your time to shine is here in Shreveport-Bossier City! Are you ready to dress up and do the 'Monster Mash?' I don't know about you, but I've been ready for cooler weather for a while now!
See Flooding Roads in Texarkana? Turn Around, Don’t Drown

There has been a lot of rain today. The Dallas Fort Worth area was experiencing flooded areas earlier today and even rescues with motorists stranded in flooding areas. The Texarkana area is under a Flash Flood Watch today (August 22) tonight and all day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 23). Right now might be a great time to go over some things to know and pay attention to if we start seeing some flooding on roads in town.
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

