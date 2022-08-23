Read full article on original website
Judge blocks federal rule that says Texas hospitals must perform emergency abortions
A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a legal effort by President Joe Biden's administration that says hospitals in Texas must perform abortion services if the mother's life is in danger.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Republican lawmakers want state Supreme Court to dismiss intervenors in education funding case
(The Center Square) — Republican lawmakers involved in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit want the state Supreme Court to dismiss a group of "plaintiff-intervenors" in the case ahead of oral arguments scheduled for later this month. Matthew Tilley, attorney for Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Berger, R-Rockingham, and...
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration’s emergency abortion care guidance
A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of a federal health rule that mandates medical providers must be able to provide emergency abortion care, regardless of state-level bans on abortion.US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late on 23 August determined that guidance issued by President Joe Biden’s administration under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child. Nor can...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
CNBC
34% of younger workers are thinking of switching jobs due to company's stance on abortion, post Roe
It's been seven weeks since the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively removing nearly 50 years of federal protections for abortion — and new research shows that the decision has already had a drastic impact on how women and men are thinking about their careers in the U.S.
bloomberglaw.com
California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law
On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Trump lawyers shared sensitive election files with conspiracy theorists - report
Lawyers working for Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential defeat reportedly shared sensitive election system files with election deniers, conspiracy theorists and right-wing commentators, according to a news report.The sensitive files were saved on a server by a Georgia computer forensics firm, from where they were downloaded dozens of times, company records show, according to The Washington Post.Records show that the downloaders included accounts linked with a Texas meteorologist who featured on Sean Hannity’s radio show, a conservative podcaster who called for the execution of political enemies, an ex-pro surfer who propagated untrue and disproven theories claiming that...
Donald Trump Added The Patent Office To List Of Government Agencies He's Fighting: Not Just The FBI And White House
Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to legal troubles with past history of battles and current ones with the FBI and the White House. Trump’s SPAC deal to bring Trump Media & Technology Group with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC has also faced challenges and could now have a major one around the name of its key product.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights
The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
Donald Trump’s Latest Lawsuit Suggests He Only Approves of Government Power When It Belongs to Him
Former President Donald Trump has decided to take the F.B.I. search into his own hands with a legal strategy that he reportedly hopes will fire up his voter base. With a 2024 presidential run in mind, he might be trying to bide some time in prohibiting investigators from reviewing the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
Trump’s surgeon general calls flurry of vicious attacks following Fauci retirement ‘scary’
Former US Surgeon General Jerome Adams denounced a wave of attacks from conservatives after Dr Anthony Fauci announced that he would step down as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID).Mr Adams wrote on Twitter that it was “scary” to see such public vitriol from conservatives who are convinced that any public health guideline or rule was an illegal assault on Americans’ freedoms. The US’s Covid response was widely hampered by noncompliance with public health guidelines that were weak to begin with, leading the US to suffer more recorded deaths than any country on Earth.“Scary...
Judge Finally Gives Trump Lawyers Permission to Appear in Mar-a-Lago Warrant Dispute After Days of Failed Attempts
A federal judge in Florida has approved the appearances of two out-of-state Donald Trump attorneys in a court skirmish connected to a search warrant executed on Aug. 8 at the ex-president’s palatial Mar-a-Lago club and residence. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump appointee to the Southern District...
DOJ officials say they can't rely on what Trump's lawyers tell them because he often ignores advice and withholds information, report says
The DOJ reportedly assumes it can't trust what Trump's lawyers say because he often changes his mind. It also assumes it can't rely on his attorneys because he withholds information, the report said. Trump's legal team has been widely panned in the weeks since the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. Justice Department...
North Carolina State Supreme Court Makes a Bold Move
The North Carolina state supreme court likes to play with fire. Just a few months ago some Republicans were talking about the possibility of impeaching members of that court as it deliberated on whether to strike down legislative maps drawn after the 2020 census as unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders. The court eventually split along partisan lines to strike down the Republican drawn maps, and the case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.
