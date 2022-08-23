ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

How to get the Apple student discount as you go back to college

By Lloyd Coombes
LiveScience
LiveScience
 5 days ago

Get your back to school kit at a bargain price with the Apple student discount.

Apple products are expensive, which makes finding the best MacBook and Apple device deals incredibly important. One that you may not know about, though, is Apple’s education discount for students.

The idea is simple: to help more people get access to Apple devices like MacBooks and iPads to help with school, college, and university projects by offering a discount for those in education. The good news is that it’s easier than ever to see if you qualify, and even easier to apply for the Apple student discount .

If you're not sure which Apple products you should snag with your student discount, then our guide to the best MacBooks for students is a good place to start. There are no bad choices, but some might be better suited to your individual needs and our comprehensive guide can help you make the right choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420f8T_0hS9igr400

Apple Education Store - Save money on Apple products when you sign up to the Education Store.

You'll need to prove that you're a college or university student, the parent of a student, or someone working in the education. View Deal

How much is the Apple student discount?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKQjt_0hS9igr400

(Image credit: Apple)

There’s no easy way to calculate the discount afforded by Apple’s educational program as it's not a fixed rate, but it roughly works out at 10%.

That’s nothing to be sniffed at, though, especially given the high price to be begin with – especially when factoring in additional deals and offers which we’ll get to shortly.

What can I use the Apple Student Discount to buy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bK69_0hS9igr400

(Image credit: Apple)

As you can imagine, the Apple student discount is primarily for the purchase of educational tools – so while you can get the occasional free pair of headphones thrown in with your purchase, they’re not likely to be listed on the storefront when you first log in.

Instead, you’re able to save on M1 iPads like the iPad Pro and iPad Air, as well as Apple Silicon laptops including M1 and M2 versions of the MacBook Air, and the MacBook Pro and iMac.

How to get the Apple Student discount

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgZ7y_0hS9igr400

(Image credit: Getty)

The process works a little differently whether you’re applying in the US or the UK. For the former, once you’ve got your proof of eligibility (see the next section on what you need), you can head to a specific part of the Apple Store website .

For UK students and education employees, you’ll need to sign up through a third party called Unidays . It’s quick, but it’s not quite as simple as being able to jump straight into browsing the store.

Who qualifies for the Apple Student discount?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MglUe_0hS9igr400

(Image credit: Apple)

To be eligible for the Apple Education discount, you’ll need to meet the following criteria:

  • Be a student aged sixteen or over and in higher education (College or University). You’ll just need your student ID.
  • Be the parent of a student that meets the criteria above.
  • Be working in education (College or University). You’ll need to submit some employment documents to show this.

Does Apple offer other discounts for students?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1624W1_0hS9igr400

(Image credit: JAME BOLL via Shutterstock)

Alongside the student discount, Apple fairly regularly adds additional deals.

Prior to a new academic year, the tech giant has been known to throw in a pair of headphones (usually Beats or the base AirPods) with a laptop or iPad purchase, while they often offer additional gift vouchers, too, that can be redeemed both on Apple hardware and on the App Store.

At time of writing, Apple's current deal offers a gift card up to $150 when you buy a Mac or iPad. If you're looking to grab another Apple product, like a pair of headphones, then that's a fantastic offer.

There are also offers that’ll include a few months of Apple Music , the company’s music streaming service, for free, or Apple One, a services bundle that includes the likes of Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and additional iCloud storage.

There’s also a Pro Apps Bundle for Education that bundles Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, Mainstage, and Final Cut Pro for $199, saving an incredible $430.

Students can also save 20% on Apple’s AppleCare+ insurance, which can be ideal if you’re carrying your shiny new iPad or MacBook from classroom to classroom or building to building.

Does the Apple Education discount apply to refurbished products?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9c0P_0hS9igr400

(Image credit: sergey causelove via Shutterstock)

Apple doesn’t offer the standard Apple Student discount for its certified refurbished products, but it does offer exclusive deals on refurbished products on its education store.

If you’re happy to buy refurbished (and it’s always worth seeing what’s on offer) you may find what you’re looking for at a lower price than you’d get new with the education discount.

For example, at time of writing you can get $150 off a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro , or a massive $280 off a refurbished iPhone 11 Pro .

Are Apple products good for students?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1xge_0hS9igr400

(Image credit: JKstock via Shutterstock)

While Apple’s products are expensive, there’s no denying that they offer bang for your buck.

Apple laptops, for example, tend to last longer than their Windows counterparts – major macOS updates are once a year, but because Apple owns the entire hardware and software stacks, the two work more closely together.

Nowhere is that more keenly felt than in the latest MacBooks powered by Apple Silicon. Inspired by the work done on iPads and iPhones, Apple Silicon Macs offer incredibly efficient power, meaning they’ll last for multiple lectures (and maybe even multiple days) without slowing down or losing power.

They also include a handful of built-in apps that are ideal for students; word processor Pages, spreadsheet app Numbers, presentation app Keynote, and audio recording suite GarageBand among them. That means that there’s no need to buy additional software or pay for monthly subscriptions right off the bat.

Away from the Mac, Apple’s iPad product line has never been more diverse. While the iPad Pro is undeniably pricey, Apple Education discount or not, the range also starts at just over $300.

iPadOS has just started to emerge from iOS' shadow, and still has a long way to go when it comes to being considered a replacement for a laptop. Still, with the option to add the Apple Pencil for digital artists, or the Magic Keyboard for everything else, the iPad’s modular nature makes it undeniably appealing for students for both work and play.

Finally, the iPhone remains the most popular smartphone around, and with iPhone 13 being the best all-around iPhone yet, you’d be surprised by how much you can get done on it.

All of the above also work perfectly with Apple’s popular AirPods, too, meaning whether it’s a playlist for heading to school or a lofi track for late-night studying, students can enjoy high-quality audio wherever they are.

Apple student discount deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTaJA_0hS9igr400

MacBook Air with M1 - Was $999 now $899 at Apple Education Store

Save even more on Apple’s cheapest MacBook Air, with the most portable laptop the company sells right now. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3h0f_0hS9igr400

MacBook Air with M2 - Was $1199 now 1099 at Apple Education Store

Save $100: With a bigger display, better camera, and more ports, the MacBook Air M2 is arguably the best all-round Mac for the price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqQ2P_0hS9igr400

MacBook Pro 13-inch - Was $1299 now $1199 at Apple Education Store

Save $100: The only MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, this portable powerhouse offers a classic Mac design – but you can save on the even more powerful 14 and 16 inch versions, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHdXZ_0hS9igr400

iMac with M1 - Was $1299 now 1249 at Apple Education Store

Save $50 - $100 on this all-in-one that offers great style and impressive performance. The iMac has a 24-inch screen and comes in colors to fit any dorm. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48AQjo_0hS9igr400

Mac mini M1 - Was $699 now $649 at Apple Education Store

Save $50: Mini but mighty, this Mac is ideal for those that have their own speakers and monitor but want to get to grips with macOS at a lower price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iG9d5_0hS9igr400

Mac Studio - Was $1999 now $1799 at Apple Education Store

Save $200: Apple’s most powerful desktop, the Mac Studio has plenty of ports, and enough processing power for demanding creative workflows like video and audio editing. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hej4_0hS9igr400

iPad Pro with M1 - Was $799 now $749 at Apple Education Store

Save $50: Apple’s best iPad doesn’t come cheap, but you can save a fair chunk of change with the student discount – and put it towards the Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wRzm_0hS9igr400

iPad Air with M1 - Was $599 now $549 at Apple Education Store

Save $50 - The best all-rounder in the iPad lineup, the M1 chip makes the iPad Air more powerful than ever, and it’s incredibly portable. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O19vj_0hS9igr400

iPad - Was $329 now $309 at Apple Education Store

Save $20: Apple’s cheapest iPad is even cheaper with a student discount, and it’s more capable than ever, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWgZS_0hS9igr400

iPad Mini - Was $499 now $449 at Apple Education Store

Save $50: Apple’s smallest tablet makes an ideal digital notepad, and offers enough power to last through multiple lectures – and you can keep it in a pocket. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike

The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11

If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only

Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Pencil#Apple Store#College#Macbooks
The Verge

What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 14 event

Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event is just weeks away, and it’s expected to showcase a range of new devices — not just a new iPhone. We’re also on the lookout for three (yes, we said three) new Apple Watch models and even a refreshed pair of AirPods Pro earbuds.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Apple’s most affordable iPad drops to lowest price yet

Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is even more affordable on Amazon today after a $49.01 discount. The deal brings down the price to just $279.99. This is the lowest ever price we have tracked on the 10.2-inch iPad. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
iPad
Digital Trends

MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?

Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Laptop vs tablet: which should you buy?

To discover which is best, laptop vs tablet, we pit the MacBook Air against the iPad Pro. Laptop vs tablet: which is better? Well, for starters, it depends what your budget is. For example, if you don't have more than $100 / £100 to spend, that simply won't be enough to buy a laptop, unless you're lucky enough to find a refurbished one at that price.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad falls to an all-time low of $280

Just ahead of Apple's next big event. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. Apple released two securityreports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn’t receive wide attention outside of tech publications. Apple’s explanation of...
ELECTRONICS
Elite Daily

Apple Finally Set A Date For Its iPhone Event, And It's Earlier Than Last Year

Wake me up when September’s here, because I am so ready for Apple to launch its new iPhone 14. The tech giant confirmed an early September date for its highly anticipated annual product launch, and it’s a break from recent tradition. You’ll want to mark your calendar for Apple’s iPhone event in September 2022 since it’ll take place smack dab in the middle of the week, right after Labor Day. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 line, which is rumored to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — and here’s when you’ll finally get to hear the updates from Tim Cook himself.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Pay With Your iPhone: How to Set Up and Use Apple Pay

Whether you’re shopping at your favorite online store or buying items at a brick-and-mortar merchant like Target or McDonald's, paying with your phone is often easier and quicker than digging around for a credit card or the right amount of cash. That’s why mobile payment apps have increasingly caught on with consumers.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Why This Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup early in September. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
The Penny Hoarder

Is Buying a Refurbished iPhone or MacBook Worth the Savings?

Unboxing a brand new iPhone, iPad or MacBook is exciting, but what if you could save some money in the process?. Apple offers certified refurbished versions of its products, allowing you to pick up your favorite Apple electronics with discounts around 23% and higher. We found a certified refurbished iPhone for 50% less than a comparable new phone.
CELL PHONES
LiveScience

LiveScience

91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy