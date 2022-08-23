The Cleveland Cavaliers have had talks with the Utah Jazz about Cedi Osman. Cedi Osman is a great young player, who has incredible upside and a variable talent pool. He can shoot, drive to the basket, pass, dribble and rebound. He works best as a team’s point-forward, so a team like Utah would be the perfect landing spot for him, with or without Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell isn’t the guy you want to have the ball in his hands as you come up the court and Osman could help the Jazz mold a new identity.

