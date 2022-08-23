Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
NBC Sports
What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future
Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
5 years later: did the Cleveland Cavaliers win the Kyrie Irving trade?
The Cleveland Cavaliers traded away Kyrie Irving on Aug. 31, 2017. The Cleveland Cavaliers are days away from the fifth anniversary of Kyrie Irving’s last day as a Cleveland Cavalier. He was traded to the Boston Celtics on Aug. 31, 2017, in a trade that saw the Cavs get point guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center man Ante Zizic and a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft that eventually became Collin Sexton.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Interested In Trading For All-Star Guard
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off their best season since LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018. They went 44-38, and finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. While they lost to the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn...
NBC Sports
Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant
The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why a trade for Donovan Mitchell may not be possible for the Cleveland Cavaliers
It appears as though a Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers may not be the most likely thing. The Cleveland Cavaliers have called the Utah Jazz about what it would cost to land Donovan Mitchell in a trade. How serious the Cavs are about moving pieces for Mitchell is anyone’s guess. It’s smart to make the call, but they don’t have to do anything more than that.
What the Cleveland Cavaliers could get back from the Utah Jazz for Cedi Osman
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had talks with the Utah Jazz about Cedi Osman. Cedi Osman is a great young player, who has incredible upside and a variable talent pool. He can shoot, drive to the basket, pass, dribble and rebound. He works best as a team’s point-forward, so a team like Utah would be the perfect landing spot for him, with or without Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell isn’t the guy you want to have the ball in his hands as you come up the court and Osman could help the Jazz mold a new identity.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Are Lauded For An Excellent Offseason Move
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t made many huge moves during the offseason. That isn’t very surprising when you look at how they performed last year. Yes, it is true that the team missed the playoffs last season but they also had a terrific regular season and have one of the best young cores in the league.
Yardbarker
Cavs Interested In Trade For Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell
Well, count the Cavaliers among the interested parties, according to veteran insider Ian Begley of SNY.tv. As Hoops Wire has relayed, the Jazz and Cavs discussed a Collin Sexton sign-and-trade arrangement — but those talks were believed to be several weeks ago and never got serious, sources said. Sexton...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Reports: Cavaliers have tested waters of Donovan Mitchell trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the more promising young cores in the NBA with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen along the front line and the just-resigned Darius Garland at the point. They also have Lauri Markkanen, who is just 25, plus other interesting young players on the roster, such as Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro. The Cavaliers have a promising future.
Yardbarker
Tristan Thompson Drawing Interest From Nets
One of those pieces is a backup center, and Tristan Thompson is one available free agent who fits that description. And Thompson is a player to keep an eye on as a possibility in Brooklyn, reported Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Several Hoops Wire sources have confirmed the Nets’ interest in...
WATCH: Victor Scott Hits First Home Run as a Pro
Scott goes yard for the first time in his professional career.
Comments / 0