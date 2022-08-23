Read full article on original website
Related
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Smooth criminal! Shooting suspect escapes police by putting his arm around a stranger and pretending he's chatting to a friend
This is the moment a shooting suspect pulled off an imaginative ruse to escape from pursuing cops after he leapt from a moving getaway car in Argentina. After a chase through a residential neighbourhood, security footage shows the man jumping out of the moving hatchback and sprinting down a road in Cordoba.
Comments / 0