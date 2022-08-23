ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products

This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale

Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain

Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas

Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Mother of Three Indicted After Leaving her Children Alone

A Lubbock mother of three was indicted after leaving her children home alone. KAMC news reported the Lubbock Police Department received a call about children wandering around a roadway in July. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 36th Street where they observed a child in the roadway with just a diaper and no shoes on while walking barefoot on hot asphalt.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout

When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions on Saturday

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Animal Shelters will be participating in a national program meant to promote animal rescue and adoption. Saturday is the National Clear the Shelters event, and on August 27th the Lubbock Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions. According to a press release from the City...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well

Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration Sounds Like a Fantastic Year

Texas Technological College was approved by the Texas legislature in 1923. Now, 99 years later, Texas Tech University is preparing to celebrate its Centennial anniversary. Texas Technological College was rebranded into Texas Tech University in 1969, but that rich history started in 1923. Texas Tech has grown into the largest...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The Last Day You Can Get a Free Vaccine From Texas Tech University

College students are making their way back to the Hub City, and Texas Tech is about to be bustling with new and old faces. The return of Lubbock’s college kids means that bars will be full, restaurants will be busy, and the university’s sporting events will be full of amazing energy. While all of this is fun and will lead to some amazing memories being made, it's also a reminder that the health and safety of yourself and those around you is extremely important.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

