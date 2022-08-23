Read full article on original website
8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products
This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale
Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain
Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
The South Plains Fair Is Almost Here & These Meatballs Are Calling My Name
I know, I know. Meatballs? It might sound weird if you've never had them. I'm still a turkey leg girl at heart, but I tried some deep-fried meatballs from Holy Meatballs last year, and holy smokes, those thangs are delicious. We're currently one month away from this year's South Plains...
5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas
Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
Finally 29: How Demi Lovato’s New Song Impacts You, Even in Lubbock
If you’ve been on TikTok recently, then you’ve probably heard Demi Lovato’s latest hit, “29.” Not only is it a well-made song, but the message is something incredibly important that many people identify with. In the song, Lovato allegedly looks back on their relationship with...
Lubbock Mother of Three Indicted After Leaving her Children Alone
A Lubbock mother of three was indicted after leaving her children home alone. KAMC news reported the Lubbock Police Department received a call about children wandering around a roadway in July. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 36th Street where they observed a child in the roadway with just a diaper and no shoes on while walking barefoot on hot asphalt.
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s Offering $2.99 Sandwiches for Re-Grand Opening Party
Calling all Schlotzsky's and sandwich lovers, this is an event you don't want to miss. The Schlotzsky's in Lubbock at Liberty Park is hosting a re-grand opening party and they're pulling out all the spots, so you better mark your calendars. They want you to taste all the fun and...
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
Lubbock Community Theatre’s ‘Stages Academy’ Puts Spotlight on Kids 8-18
Lubbock Community Theatre, aka LCT (3101 35th Street), has staged and performed theater in Lubbock for over 32 years. Over the years they've designed, directed and performed favorites of the stage. There's something for everyone. They've performed everything from Anne of Green Gables to their current offering Chicago. But LCT is more than just entertainment:
What Should You Do If Your Child Gets COVID In Lubbock?
It's a new school year and across Lubbock and the entire state, kids are heading back into the classrooms. And while that may be good news for mom and dad and for the educational well-being of the student, it also means germs and sickness are soon to follow. Even in...
Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout
When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again
The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
Lubbock Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions on Saturday
The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Animal Shelters will be participating in a national program meant to promote animal rescue and adoption. Saturday is the National Clear the Shelters event, and on August 27th the Lubbock Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions. According to a press release from the City...
The Goin’ Band From Raiderland Is Going to New York City in 2023
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is historic. It's been going on forever and is the most iconic parade in the United States. You might argue the Rose Parade before the Rose Bowl is more iconic in regards to college football, but the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is synonymous with football on Thanksgiving.
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration Sounds Like a Fantastic Year
Texas Technological College was approved by the Texas legislature in 1923. Now, 99 years later, Texas Tech University is preparing to celebrate its Centennial anniversary. Texas Technological College was rebranded into Texas Tech University in 1969, but that rich history started in 1923. Texas Tech has grown into the largest...
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
The Last Day You Can Get a Free Vaccine From Texas Tech University
College students are making their way back to the Hub City, and Texas Tech is about to be bustling with new and old faces. The return of Lubbock’s college kids means that bars will be full, restaurants will be busy, and the university’s sporting events will be full of amazing energy. While all of this is fun and will lead to some amazing memories being made, it's also a reminder that the health and safety of yourself and those around you is extremely important.
