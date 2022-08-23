Read full article on original website
Boone & New York Yankees Show Zero Faith in $18M Hurler
In the last week of August, as Major League Baseball teams prepare for the stretch run to the playoffs, managers begin to set their pitching rotations, bullpen roles and line-ups to get ready for the most crucial part of the season. Not that those responsibilities can't change in September but as a big league manager once said about the final month, "either you have the horses or you don't. There are no new ones in the barn."
TMZ.com
New Photo Shows White Little League World Series Player Wearing Cotton On Head
A Black Little League World Series player was, indeed, not the only one wearing cotton on his head during an MLB game on Sunday night ... a new photo shows a white player had the toy stuffing placed in his hair as well. The photo, taken by someone who appeared...
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
Video: Bizarre Little League World Series Strike 3 Call Goes Viral
Just like the players at the Little League World Series, the umpires aren't professionals. These underpaid volunteers are squatting behind home plate for the love of the game, so nobody can judge them too harshly if they get nervous from time to time. During the first inning of Wednesday's game...
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Hall of Famer indicates he was cut off by Arte Moreno
Arte Moreno announced on Tuesday that he is looking into selling the Los Angeles Angels. That announcement is welcome news for one Hall of Famer. Rod Carew responded on Twitter to Moreno’s announcement. “Well this is happy news. I have renewed hope that my relationship with the @Angels organization...
Carlos Correa finds a new way to twist the knife in the Astros’ hearts
The Houston Astros had a no-hitter going through six innings. Former teammate and current Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa ended it. Aug. 23, 2022 was a special day for the Houston Astros, as former shortstop Carlos Correa made his return to town as a member of the Minnesota Twins. The Astros held a ceremony for Correa ahead of their game, and he received a standing ovation from the fans when stepping into the batter’s box for the first time as a member of the away team.
Man Goes Viral After Turning a Hotdog Into a Straw at a Yankees Game
The world is a scary place, my friends. And it's getting harder and harder to be a freak in peace. Before smartphones, we used to be able to do weird things without worrying if we were being recorded or not. But times have changed and now the whole world is constantly watching. If you're going to do something freaky, like turn a hotdog into a straw and then drink from it, we beg you to lock your doors and do it in the privacy of your own home.
Justin Verlander addresses being removed from no-hitter
Justin Verlander was removed in the middle of a no-hitter on Tuesday night, and the pitcher has no qualms about the move. Verlander shut out the visiting Minnesota Twins through six innings without allowing a hit. His Houston Astros were leading 2-0, so he was in line for the win when he exited.
Mets: Buck Showalter might’ve been too honest about Daniel Vogelbach’s injury
When discussing Daniel Vogelbach’s hamstring issue, New York Mets manager Buck Showalter reminded everyone that the Mets acquired Vogelbach for his hitting prowess and not his speed on the bases. Acquired by the Mets from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 22, the 29-year-old Vogelbach has been an offensive godsend...
theScore
This Date in Baseball: Warner Robins, Georgia wins LLWS
1916 — Philadelphia’s Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0. 1939 — The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers. 1947 — Brooklyn’s Dan Bankhead...
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
theScore
This Date in Baseball: Week Ahead, Aug. 26-Sept. 1
1916 — Philadelphia’s Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0. 1939 — The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers. 1947 — Brooklyn’s Dan Bankhead...
MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
The Surprising Food A Man Was Caught Using As A Straw At A Yankees Game
Regardless of what sport you watch — and even if you don't watch sports — you probably know that game day means food ... and lots of it. For instance, when it comes to Super Bowl food, Americans reach for chicken wings, pizza, and 7-layer dip. On the other hand, baseball fans gravitate more toward hot dogs, nachos, and peanuts (per Cut4).
Zack Britton shines in first rehab assignment since Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees are winning again. And if that’s not enough to make their fans feel good, here’s an update about Yankees reliever Zack Britton from Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media. “Zack Britton faced two batters at Low-A Tampa tonight, striking out one and getting a...
theScore
MLB offense is atypically cooling off this August, especially in the AL
Something unusual is happening in baseball this August: Offense is cooling just when it's usually peaking. Hitters' OPS this month, .702, is the lowest it's been since 2014, and down 30 points from the same month last year. This is counterintuitive during the time of the season when the warmer weather would favor ball flight.
theScore
MLB releases 2023 schedule
Major League Baseball announced its 2023 schedule Wednesday. Opening Day is set for March 30 and will feature every club beginning play on the same day for the first time since 1968. Every team will play each other at least once during the season for the first time in modern...
