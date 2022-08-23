ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Boone & New York Yankees Show Zero Faith in $18M Hurler

In the last week of August, as Major League Baseball teams prepare for the stretch run to the playoffs, managers begin to set their pitching rotations, bullpen roles and line-ups to get ready for the most crucial part of the season. Not that those responsibilities can't change in September but as a big league manager once said about the final month, "either you have the horses or you don't. There are no new ones in the barn."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Hall of Famer indicates he was cut off by Arte Moreno

Arte Moreno announced on Tuesday that he is looking into selling the Los Angeles Angels. That announcement is welcome news for one Hall of Famer. Rod Carew responded on Twitter to Moreno’s announcement. “Well this is happy news. I have renewed hope that my relationship with the @Angels organization...
MLB
FanSided

Carlos Correa finds a new way to twist the knife in the Astros’ hearts

The Houston Astros had a no-hitter going through six innings. Former teammate and current Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa ended it. Aug. 23, 2022 was a special day for the Houston Astros, as former shortstop Carlos Correa made his return to town as a member of the Minnesota Twins. The Astros held a ceremony for Correa ahead of their game, and he received a standing ovation from the fans when stepping into the batter’s box for the first time as a member of the away team.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Hot Dog#Beer#The New York Mets#Straw#Food Drink#The New York Yankees
Distractify

Man Goes Viral After Turning a Hotdog Into a Straw at a Yankees Game

The world is a scary place, my friends. And it's getting harder and harder to be a freak in peace. Before smartphones, we used to be able to do weird things without worrying if we were being recorded or not. But times have changed and now the whole world is constantly watching. If you're going to do something freaky, like turn a hotdog into a straw and then drink from it, we beg you to lock your doors and do it in the privacy of your own home.
BASEBALL
theScore

This Date in Baseball: Warner Robins, Georgia wins LLWS

1916 — Philadelphia’s Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0. 1939 — The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers. 1947 — Brooklyn’s Dan Bankhead...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theScore

This Date in Baseball: Week Ahead, Aug. 26-Sept. 1

1916 — Philadelphia’s Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0. 1939 — The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers. 1947 — Brooklyn’s Dan Bankhead...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
MLB
theScore

MLB offense is atypically cooling off this August, especially in the AL

Something unusual is happening in baseball this August: Offense is cooling just when it's usually peaking. Hitters' OPS this month, .702, is the lowest it's been since 2014, and down 30 points from the same month last year. This is counterintuitive during the time of the season when the warmer weather would favor ball flight.
MLB
theScore

MLB releases 2023 schedule

Major League Baseball announced its 2023 schedule Wednesday. Opening Day is set for March 30 and will feature every club beginning play on the same day for the first time since 1968. Every team will play each other at least once during the season for the first time in modern...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy