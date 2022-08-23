ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elverson, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ems1.com

Pa. county council approves $38M upgrade to 911 radio system

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. — Delaware County's aging 911 radio system, which officials have long warned was subject to illegal hacking and other disruptions, will be overhauled through a $38 million upgrade approved by county council, officials said Tuesday. A measure approved unanimously late last week authorized the purchase of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
ems1.com

Pilot program provides Pa. agency with trained language interpreters

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Thanks to a partnership with LVHN, technicians with Allentown emergency medical services will no longer have to worry about meeting a language barrier when they are trying to help and transport patients. Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, other city officials and representatives of Lehigh Valley Health Network...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy