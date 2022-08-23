Read full article on original website
Summer Fun Night, Awana Club Resumes
CONCORD – Year 35 of Awana will return this fall with a ‘Summer Fun Night’ approaching this weekend. According to a release, start-up information was posted on the Awana Clubs in Concord. The Awana Clubs 2022-23 Summer Fun Night will be on Sunday, August 28 from 5:30...
Winside Volleyball Secures Home Victory, 12 Service Aces Recorded
WINSIDE – Ahead of a weekend round robin tourney, the Winside volleyball team competed on their home court. From Winside, the Class D2 Wildcats welcomed in Class D1 Creighton to begin the NSAA volleyball season. The host Winside picked up the victory with scores of the match being 25-13,...
Wildcats Chalk Up Two More Victories, Complete New York Trip With Four Straight Wins
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NEW YORK – A pair of New York opponents were on the schedule of #17 Wayne State College during their series in the Big Apple Friday afternoon. From Quealy Gymnasium in Rockville Centre, New York, WSC competed against Nyack College and Molloy College. Wayne State made quick...
Wayne High Limits Scoring Opportunities From Crimson Pride In Second Half, Record Costly Turnovers
OMAHA – After being stopped at the goal line in the final second of the first half and then turning the ball over on downs late in the game, turnovers played a factor during a season-opening loss for the Wayne High football team. From Rummel Stadium in Omaha, #5...
Blue Devil Girls Golf Finished Third During Home Invite, Haschke Wins Two-Hole Playoff
WAYNE – Members of the Wayne High girls golf team welcomed in several teams during their first of five home outings on the season. From the Wayne Country Club, 16 total varsity and junior varsity teams competed in Wayne on Friday. Head WHS girls golf coach, Josh Johnson said,...
Wayne State Concedes Early Goal, Held To Five Shots With Two On Goal
WAYNE – With one goal being scored in the opening 15 minutes, both Wayne State College and Northwest Missouri State combined for 11 shots on goal Friday afternoon. From the WSC Soccer Complex on the new turf, WSC welcomed in the Bearcats. Hannah Stirling broke the scoreless tie at...
