8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products
This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
Close-Minded People Share Nasty Comments About Beloved Lubbock Restaurant
One of Lubbock’s favorite restaurants, Flippers Tavern, was featured in a video on The Texas Bucket List’s YouTube channel. This account showcases great food and memorable experiences across the Lone Star State that are worth a try. The video about Flips was posted Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, and...
Four Sixes ‘Grit & Glory’ Brings A Texas Legend to the Beer Aisle
Recently, I drove to Oklahoma. Okay, that's a misnomer, I rode to Oklahoma in the backseat. Part of the fun of that trip is being able to see the legendary 6666 ranch from the highway. It's located in Guthrie, Texas, and it's on the way if you're headed to the Choctaw casino.
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain
Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas
Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
The South Plains Fair Is Almost Here & These Meatballs Are Calling My Name
I know, I know. Meatballs? It might sound weird if you've never had them. I'm still a turkey leg girl at heart, but I tried some deep-fried meatballs from Holy Meatballs last year, and holy smokes, those thangs are delicious. We're currently one month away from this year's South Plains...
Here’s How to Support Nonprofits & Enjoy Lubbock Food Trucks Every Month
If you love food trucks, this monthly event will be your new favorite thing. Not only does it bring a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause. It was started up as a way to enjoy food, get the...
Lubbock Mother of Three Indicted After Leaving her Children Alone
A Lubbock mother of three was indicted after leaving her children home alone. KAMC news reported the Lubbock Police Department received a call about children wandering around a roadway in July. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 36th Street where they observed a child in the roadway with just a diaper and no shoes on while walking barefoot on hot asphalt.
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s Offering $2.99 Sandwiches for Re-Grand Opening Party
Calling all Schlotzsky's and sandwich lovers, this is an event you don't want to miss. The Schlotzsky's in Lubbock at Liberty Park is hosting a re-grand opening party and they're pulling out all the spots, so you better mark your calendars. They want you to taste all the fun and...
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
Ripping Up 19th Street Right Before School Started Might Have Been a Bad Idea
If you've driven on 19th Street near Texas Tech University and Lubbock High School in the last couple of weeks, I'm sorry. The ongoing road construction paired with the traffic carrying new college and high school students to and from school has become a massive problem. I see a different person complain about their commute on Facebook every single day.
Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout
When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again
The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
Texas Tech’s Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy
Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
Lubbock Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions on Saturday
The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Animal Shelters will be participating in a national program meant to promote animal rescue and adoption. Saturday is the National Clear the Shelters event, and on August 27th the Lubbock Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions. According to a press release from the City...
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration Sounds Like a Fantastic Year
Texas Technological College was approved by the Texas legislature in 1923. Now, 99 years later, Texas Tech University is preparing to celebrate its Centennial anniversary. Texas Technological College was rebranded into Texas Tech University in 1969, but that rich history started in 1923. Texas Tech has grown into the largest...
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock
I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
Man Wanted for Theft in Lubbock Took Officer’s Taser in Abilene
A man that was wanted in Lubbock for Felony Theft was arrested at a Walmart in Abilene after he managed to get a hold of an officer's taser. Abilene Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Highway 351 at around 9 p.m. the night of Tuesday, August 23rd. An employee said that the suspect was attempting to fight another customer and tried stealing another customer's phone.
