Don't count on the Fed to hike by 75 basis points as it sticks to its slowdown at Jackson Hole, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects the Federal Reserve to stay dovish at its Jackson Hole gathering this week. The Fed is unlikely to lift rates by 0.75% in September, and may go for many smaller hikes instead, it said. Officials will likely push for a slower pace of tightening to avoid a...
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
Sky-high inflation is here to stay — so brace for the Fed to stick to its guns on tightening, renowned economist says
Investors shouldn't the Federal Reserve to pivot on tightening, economist Jeremy Sachs said Wednesday. The many factors driving high US prices mean it will have to keep hiking interest rates, he told CNBC. "Expect the Fed to get aggressive, because inflation is not simply going to disappear," Sachs said. Soaring...
US News and World Report
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
investing.com
Fed Officials Push for More Rate Hikes Without Saying How Big
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials stressed the need to keep raising interest rates even as they reserved judgment on how big they should go at their meeting next month. Kansas City Fed President Esther George, speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she hosts the Fed’s annual policy retreat, said the central bank hasn’t yet increased interest rates to levels that are weighing on the economy and may have to take them above 4% for a time.
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Inflation will work itself out and help drive the stock market higher as the Fed leans into a pivot, JPMorgan says
Inflation is going to work itself out as distortions from the pandemic fade, according to JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic. The bank said that as inflation recedes it should help drive the stock market higher. "The Fed has over-reacted with 75bps hike. We will likely see a Fed pivot," Kolanovic said. Inflation...
CNBC
Dow closes 300 points higher, extends rally to second day ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped Thursday, extending a two-day rally ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The broader market index gained 0.90%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.13%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 167 points, or 0.51%. Still, the major averages are on pace...
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
US News and World Report
Wall Street Ends Higher, With All Eyes on Jackson Hole
(Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in energy stocks and Intuit while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week. Boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Intuit Inc rallied almost 4% after the accounting software maker forecast upbeat fiscal 2023 revenue. After the bell,...
All eyes will be on Jerome Powell at the Fed's Jackson Hole economic summit
Inflation talk is expected to dominate the Federal Reserve's annual summer gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which kicked off Thursday evening.
investing.com
Dollar Slips Ahead of Jackson Hole Gathering
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar eased lower in early European trade Thursday, but remained near a two-decade high ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole gathering as traders look for more cues on monetary policy. At 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks...
biztoc.com
Gold rises as dollar dips, Jackson Hole meet on radar
- Gold prices gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium for cues on inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,759.89 per ounce by 1225 GMT, its highest...
The dollar has hit a one-month high after Fed officials signaled a commitment to more rate hikes
The US dollar index rose to a fresh one-month high on Friday on hawkish remarks by Fed officials. The index traded above 107, its highest since July 18, heading for a gain of 2.1% this week. As the central bank commits to more rate hikes, investors are piling into the...
investing.com
Gold Perks for a Third Day, on Eve of Fed’s Jackson Hole Meet
Investing.com -- Gold perked for a third straight day on Thursday as the dollar wilted on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where central bank chief Jerome Powell was expected to deliver a pivotal speech on rate hike expectations. The benchmark gold futures...
The euro will likely fall further against the dollar as energy crisis, inflation, and war push Europe's economy toward recession, says investment strategist
Investment strategist AJ Oden explains why an array of economic headwinds in Europe will put pressure on the common currency while the dollar climbs.
US stocks rise as investors await policy clues from Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole
US stocks closed higher Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 to land a second straight win. Investors took on some risk before Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on Friday. The market is still facing the prospect of a US recession, said Truist Advisory's Lerner. US stocks rose Thursday as investors...
Wall Street rallies as countdown to Fed speech nears end
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied Thursday as the countdown clicked closer to zero for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates. The S&P 500 gained 58.35, or 1.4%, to 4,199.12 for its best day in nearly two weeks. Much of the lift came late in the day as traders made moves ahead of Friday morning's speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which has long been circled on Wall Street's calendar.
biztoc.com
Fed's Powell in Jackson Hole spotlight with speculation on rates
It may be considered Jerome Powell's most significant speech of the year. The Federal Reserve chairman's remarks to investors and economists will be the marque event at the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole. People will be looking for clues on where the Fed is heading on interest rates, mainly...
