(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials stressed the need to keep raising interest rates even as they reserved judgment on how big they should go at their meeting next month. Kansas City Fed President Esther George, speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she hosts the Fed’s annual policy retreat, said the central bank hasn’t yet increased interest rates to levels that are weighing on the economy and may have to take them above 4% for a time.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO