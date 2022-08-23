ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

US News and World Report

China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
investing.com

Fed Officials Push for More Rate Hikes Without Saying How Big

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials stressed the need to keep raising interest rates even as they reserved judgment on how big they should go at their meeting next month. Kansas City Fed President Esther George, speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she hosts the Fed’s annual policy retreat, said the central bank hasn’t yet increased interest rates to levels that are weighing on the economy and may have to take them above 4% for a time.
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
US News and World Report

Wall Street Ends Higher, With All Eyes on Jackson Hole

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in energy stocks and Intuit while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week. Boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Intuit Inc rallied almost 4% after the accounting software maker forecast upbeat fiscal 2023 revenue. After the bell,...
investing.com

Dollar Slips Ahead of Jackson Hole Gathering

Investing.com - The U.S. dollar eased lower in early European trade Thursday, but remained near a two-decade high ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole gathering as traders look for more cues on monetary policy. At 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks...
biztoc.com

Gold rises as dollar dips, Jackson Hole meet on radar

- Gold prices gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium for cues on inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,759.89 per ounce by 1225 GMT, its highest...
investing.com

Gold Perks for a Third Day, on Eve of Fed’s Jackson Hole Meet

Investing.com -- Gold perked for a third straight day on Thursday as the dollar wilted on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where central bank chief Jerome Powell was expected to deliver a pivotal speech on rate hike expectations. The benchmark gold futures...
JACKSON, WY
960 The Ref

Wall Street rallies as countdown to Fed speech nears end

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied Thursday as the countdown clicked closer to zero for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates. The S&P 500 gained 58.35, or 1.4%, to 4,199.12 for its best day in nearly two weeks. Much of the lift came late in the day as traders made moves ahead of Friday morning's speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which has long been circled on Wall Street's calendar.
biztoc.com

Fed's Powell in Jackson Hole spotlight with speculation on rates

It may be considered Jerome Powell's most significant speech of the year. The Federal Reserve chairman's remarks to investors and economists will be the marque event at the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole. People will be looking for clues on where the Fed is heading on interest rates, mainly...
JACKSON, WY

