Seahawks have 'truly not made a decision' at QB for Week 1

By Tim Weaver
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVH3i_0hS9bXBI00

The Seahawks don’t have much time left to decide who will start at quarterback once the regular season begins. With 20 days to go before Russell Wilson and the Broncos come to visit for a matchup on Monday Night Football, the word is they haven’t made the call, yet.

According to Doug Kyed at Pro Football Focus, the team truly hasn’t made a decision.

“The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that Baker Mayfield will be their starter, but the Seahawks truly have not made a decision on who will start Week 1 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, according to a team source. They also feel confident in whoever ends up taking the job, according to another team source.”

It is possible that coach Pete Carroll hasn’t made up his mind, yet. However, how the team has been approaching practice might offer a clue.

For most of the offseason Geno Smith has been getting the vast majority of the reps with the first-team offense. That arrangement continued yesterday in the team’s final open practice at training camp.

At this point there’s very little time for Drew Lock to overtake Smith, and if he’s not going to get starter reps then it’s settled. There’s still one preseason game to play, though and Lock is supposed to get a lot of playing time on Friday night in Dallas.

That said, this “competition” has been lopsided throughout the offseason, with Smith getting a clear advantage when it comes to opportunities. Lock doesn’t seem to have gotten a real chance to win the job and his fourth-quarter fumble against the Steelers may have sealed his fate as QB2.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

