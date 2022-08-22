ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver to create own paid-family leave plan after council opts out of new state program

By Seth Klamann seth.klamann@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BAjeu_0hS9bVPq00
Denver's District 9 Councilmember Candi CdeBaca discusses the possibility of giving the Office of the Independent Monitor subpoena power guaranteed in the city charter during a public safety working group meeting on August 9, 2021.

Denver City Council voted overwhelmingly Monday to opt the city out of a statewide paid-family leave program, one passed by Colorado voters two years ago, in favor of a Denver-specific benefit that could be available sooner.

The council voted 12-1 — with strong dissent from council member Candi CdeBaca — to launch Care Bank, which provides eight weeks of paid leave for family emergencies, illness or childbirth at no cost to employees.

The decision pulls Denver's municipal workers out of FAMLI, the state's paid-leave benefit, which in 2023 would've split nearly $10 million in costs between employees and the city.

Heather Britton, the city's director of benefits and wellness, told the council Monday that Care Bank can be available on Jan. 1, 2023, a full year before the FAMLI program would be ready for launch. She said the city's plan will provide more reimbursement than the state's for almost every type of paid leave, except for an absence related to caring for family members over a 12-week period.

The Care Bank program covers eight weeks of leave, while FAMLI will cover up to 12 weeks, Britton said. The city's program can be supplemented by employee vacation or sick time, as well as through short-term disability payments, to extend beyond eight weeks.

The city plan will also cover 100% of wages for employees over those initial eight weeks, while the state plan covers a percentage over 12 weeks, depending on income level.

When factoring in short-term disability, Britton said, employees can still take 12 weeks under the city plan and be 100% covered for personal illness or child birth by c-section. The city's plan, supplemented with short-term disability, will cover 90% of wages for employees on 12 weeks of leave for vaginal births. When factoring in accrued PTO, 12 weeks of leave to care for a family member covers 74% of lost wages; that's better than the state plan for most city employees except for lower-income earners, like those who make $40,000, according to data provided by the city.

Council member Robin Kniech stressed that a city employee who takes eight weeks of leave to care for a family member will still get 100% reimbursement. Britton said that was the most common reason employees took leave in 2021 and that the average length of leave was roughly three weeks. She said the city anticipated the number of people taking leave will increase by 25% once this benefit is rolled out.

The median salary for civilians city employees is $66,000, Britton said. The average is $78,000.

CdeBaca's concern was for lower-income city workers, who she said would lose money under the city's plan if they needed longer leave times. She noted that state organizers and officials had worked for years to get the FAMLI program passed and that the city was slapping those organizers in the face by opting out.

"When you're in a position that forces you to take leave, you're buying time," she said. "To propose a program alternative that does anything to undercut the length of a paid leave program or doesn't propose full payment of employee and employer share sends a terrible message to employees."

CdeBaca added the city should be willing to pay the entire $10 million to cover the FAMLI costs. The council and city "should be ashamed of ourselves" for giving employees fewer days of leave.

Council member Amanda Sandoval bristled at CdeBaca's comments about people "buying time" while on leave and potentially struggling with family emergencies and serious illnesses. She called that sentiment "offensive" and said people in those situations are fighting for their lives or their family member's lives.

She said she agreed the issue was important and said she initially had misgivings about Care Bank. But she said she can now tell employees they have paid time off if they need it and won't need to rely on their own accrued PTO or donated PTO.

Sandoval said she "vowed to the Denver employees to monitor this so that we have better outcomes after a year."

Kniech said she supported launching Care Bank in favor of FAMLI because it would be enacted sooner and wouldn't cost employees any money.

"Our program is better for every employee of every income," she said. She said she was concerned about employees who needed to take more than eight weeks of leave to care for a family member, but she said she was glad that the council members were committed to continuing to work on it going forward.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Denver

Denver opts out of state family leave program

Denver will develop its own paid family leave system, one which city officials say will be better than the state's current offering.Driving the news: The Denver City Council voted on Monday to decline participating in Colorado's Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program, or FAMLI.The program requires that employers provide time off for life events like pregnancies and family emergencies. Between the lines: Council voted 10-1 to approve a resolution declining the city's participation, with council member Candi CdeBaca voting no.CdeBaca suggested the city's system will most benefit its highest earners and make it harder to attract new city employees. The...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver auditor faults organization, foundation of mayor's equity office, prompting criticism from Hancock

Denver's independent auditor found the city's social equity office needs better organization and support in a report issued Thursday, an assessment that quickly drew a rebuke from Mayor Michael Hancock's office as being "more detrimental than supportive." The report, led by Denver Auditor Timothy M. O'Brien, faulted the Mayor's Office...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver, RTD officials say Union Station is improving, plan millions in structural changes

Denver is "making progress" in addressing public health and safety concerns at Union Station, a coalition of officials told members of the City Council on Wednesday morning, and millions of dollars in infrastructure changes are planned going forward. But the heightened response to Union Station over the past several months, which has included more than 1,100 arrests and an increased police presence, has simply moved unhoused Denverites to other parts of the city, those same officials said. ...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Texas Government
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Denver City, TX
coloradofoic.org

A year after the legislature passed a law on police radio encryption, Denver-area news outlets are still blocked from listening

Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado caseworker charged in retribution plot was key witness in 30 active child-protective cases, councilwoman says

Robin Niceta was a key child protective caseworker witness in 30 active investigations when she was arrested for allegedly falsely reporting that a vocal critic of the Aurora police chief had sexually abused her son, according to an Aurora councilwoman who is suing Niceta and the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services. Niceta is at the center of a lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky. Police have charged Niceta with maliciously smearing Jurinsky with false child sex abuse allegations after Jurinsky called...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Douglas County School Board puts bond issue on ballot

The Douglas County School Board of Education started out the first official meeting of the 2022-23 school year in an unusual way - they agreed with one another. "Gosh I'm just excited that we all agree!" said Board Member Christy Williams. As expected, in a 7-0 vote, the board put any hard feelings from their past disagreements aside and voted Tuesday night to put a $450 million bond and a $60 million mill levy override before skeptical residents on the Nov. 8 ballot. The county...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candi Cdebaca
denverite.com

Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support

Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Claiming students are already harmed, Adams 14 seeks to block reorganization

State efforts to reorganize the Adams 14 school district after years of low performance have already hurt students, including causing the district to lose out on contracts with international teachers who could have served the community’s many Spanish-speaking students. That’s one argument attorneys for the Adams 14 school district made in a two-day court hearing in Denver last week as they seek to block Colorado’s first major intervention into a low-performing school district. ...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Leave#Paid Leave#Denver City Council#City Plan#Paid Time Off#Politics Local#Care Bank
milehighcre.com

Piper Sandler Special District Group Secures $57M for Infrastructure Development at Fruition Colorado Subdivision in Keenesburg

Piper Sandler Special District Group, a specialty financing group with more than 30 years of niche experience that are working in Colorado helping special districts fund public infrastructure for new construction and redevelopment, has announced the company secured $57 million in tax-exempt bonds for the Pioneer Community Authority Board to finance the raw water and wastewater gathering and treatment infrastructure for the initial build-out of the upcoming Fruition Colorado subdivision in Keenesburg, Colo. The issuance will help fund the initial infrastructure required to begin development for this new, 3,400-unit master-planned community located 40 miles northeast of the Denver metro area.
KEENESBURG, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield Council moves forward with gas station ordinance

Broomfield City Council on Tuesday moved forward with a proposed ordinance that would require new gas stations to be built at least 1,000 feet from existing gas stations in the city and county. Councilmembers unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday, which means it will move forward to...
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy