4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Tynasia Cheffin
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Tynasia Cheffin is 17. The teen has been missing from Akron since August 6. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2530.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Sipping on summer! How to make sweet & spicy margaritas
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The kids are back in school, but there is plenty of time to sip on summer. Western Reserve Distillers visited New Day to show us how to prepare sweet and spicy margaritas. Western Reserve Distillers is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. Watch the video...
northeastohioparent.com
Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area
If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Ohio tennis superstar hopes Cleveland will take her to the U.S. Open
Tennis in the Land is back in Cleveland for the second year and top players from all over the world will be competing at Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton catches up with an Ohio athlete hoping her performance in Cleveland will get her to New York City for the U.S. Open.
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.
Car crashes into basement of home
Thursday morning, a car crashed into the basement of a Cleveland home.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chabad prepares to open in Chagrin Falls
Rabbi Shneur and Simi Itzinger are preparing to open a Chabad in Chagrin Falls. The couple are from the New York City area and were appointed under the auspices of Rabbi Leibel Alevsky, executive director of Chabad of Cleveland. Simi Itzinger’s maiden name is Greenberg and she is originally from Solon.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny's having a ball on the bocce court
Bocce players and fans from all over the Midwest are coming to Wickliffe for the 38th Cleveland Challenge Cup of Bocce hosted by the Wickliffe Italian-American Club. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton rolls some bocce balls and learns more about the highly anticipated tournament. The event has become so popular it's grown into an Italian-American festival with food, live music and lots of family-friendly shows and activities. To learn more visit: https://wickliffeianda.com/
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Mark McMurray
Akron, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together with the community to help find the missing in Northeast Ohio. Mark McMurray is 71. He was last seen walking away from his home in the Kenmore area on August 9, 2022. Officials say, McMurray suffers from...
clevelandmagazine.com
13 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Aug. 25-28
From bicycle fundraisers to ballet, football games to garlic festivals, there’s no shortage of fun this weekend in The Land. Returning Aug. 27, this Bike Cleveland fundraiser provides several routes for all skill levels — 10, 30 or 60 miles each — beginning and ending at the Cleveland Metroparks Beach House. Entry fees include a post-ride meal, as well as refreshments and snack mid-event. $10-$120, Aug. 27, 8 a.m., 7600 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway, Cleveland, bikecleveland.org.
For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
cleveland19.com
Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
cleveland19.com
2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Police chase begins in Parma and ends in Cleveland
Here is a look at the scene in Cleveland where a police chase that started in Parma ended. Several police vehicles were damaged.
cleveland19.com
Man struck and killed on highway in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 60-year-old man was struck and killed on the I-71 North ramp from I-480 East Thursday night. The accident happened at about 9:30 pm there is currently no timetable for when the highway will be reopened. Cleveland’s Accident Investigation Unit has been...
thisiscleveland.com
Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene
Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
Here’s where Chipotle is opening a new store in Northeast Ohio
The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Celebrate Artemis Launch at Great Lakes Science Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Great Lakes Science Center has an out-of-this-world celebration planned to help you feel a part of historic Artemis Launch. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gets the rundown on everything from FREE admission on Saturday to live launch streaming on Monday and much more. Click here to learn more about Artemis Celebration Weekend at the Great Lakes Science Center.
