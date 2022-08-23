ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

FOX 16 News

Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for runaway teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a runaway teenager. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Yetmar at (501) 371-4829, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-40 after jumping from ambulance Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lonoke County man was hit by a vehicle after authorities said he jumped out of an ambulance while being transported to the hospital Thursday morning. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington, 42, was being taken to a hospital to be treated for "unrelated reasons" by medical services.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

