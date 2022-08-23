Read full article on original website
Little Rock police investigating disturbance with weapon near Mabelvale Cutoff
Police in Little Rock are investigating a disturbance with a weapon that happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Sherwood Police Officer turns a parking violation into a thoughtful donation
A traffic violation in Sherwood, turned into a sweet surprise for the driver and her son.
Little Rock police release identity of convenience store shooting victim
Little Rock police have released the identity of the man shot and killed at a convenience store earlier this month.
Young Pine Bluff man hopes to make change with nonprofit org following string of young murders
Homicides are on the upswing in Pine Bluff with another young victim being killed Wednesday night, but one young man is hoping to spark change with his nonprofit organization.
LRPD: 2 injured in two shootings in Fourche Dam neighborhood
Little Rock police are investigating after they say two shootings in the Fourche Dam area left two people injured Thursday morning.
Pine Bluff police investigating fatal shooting on S. Virginia Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to authorities, the incident happened on the 3100 block of S. Virginia Street, with officers arriving to the scene and finding a vehicle in the driveway that was damaged by gunfire.
Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
LRPD arrest man wanted in connection to River Market shots-fired case
Little Rock police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident in the River Market Friday afternoon.
Pine Bluff police: Man found dead outside home in nightly shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was found dead outside a home Wednesday night.
Little Rock police search for runaway teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a runaway teenager. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Yetmar at (501) 371-4829, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.
Two injured following shooting in Little Rock, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating two shooting that authorities have determined to be "connected" to one another. According to reports, the incidents happened at Fourche Dam and Heather Lane respectively, with the shooting happening after three people got into an altercation. Police said that...
KATV
Little Rock police asking public to avoid scene of accident Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are currently working at the scene of a traffic collision and are asking the public to avoid the area Friday morning. Officials said the accident occurred at Baseline and Stanton Road. There was no further information available at this time.
Former Lonoke County deputy convicted of negligent homicide seen greeting elementary school students
A Lonoke County Deputy convicted of negligent homicide was seen greeting Ward Central Elementary students on campus on their first day back to school.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney gives update on fatal Stuttgart shootings
The Stuttgart community has mourned the deaths of many young residents who have lost their lives to gun violence in the past few years. Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Blair provided an update Friday regarding some of the fatal shootings in Stuttgart. Zack Geans (February 13, 2019) Zack Geans, 20,...
Little Rock police release additional information on West 11th St shooting
Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of shots fired Thursday night left one injured and a vehicle damaged.
KATV
Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-40 after jumping from ambulance Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lonoke County man was hit by a vehicle after authorities said he jumped out of an ambulance while being transported to the hospital Thursday morning. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington, 42, was being taken to a hospital to be treated for "unrelated reasons" by medical services.
ASP: Man dies after jumping out of ambulance into traffic in Lonoke County
One man is dead after state officials say he jumped out of an ambulance and ran into traffic on an interstate in Lonoke County.
KATV
Fort Smith man charged with murder after woman's body found on abandoned driveway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was charged Thursday in the homicide investigation of a woman whose body was found along an Arkansas highway earlier this month. According to the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran.
ARDOT reports deadly crash on ramp from Mayflower to I-40
Transportation officials said part of eastbound Interstate 40 is closed near Mayflower after a deadly crash Thursday morning.
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
