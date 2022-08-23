Read full article on original website
Adopted as a Kitten, Sweet Pebbles Finds Herself Back at Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh
When she was only a kitten, Pebbles found herself at the Warrick Humane Society. She's one of the lucky ones - WHS is a no-kill shelter and if it doesn't work out with a pet's adopters, they can always bring them back. Which is exactly what happened to Pebbles. As an adult, she finds herself back at the shelter thru no fault of her own.
Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods
Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
Mesker Park Zoo announces death of Cuxtal the jaguar
Officials at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden shared some heartbreaking news on Tuesday. An announcement made by the zoo on Tuesday says that Cuxtal the male jaguar had died. Mesker Park Zoo says Cuxtal came to the zoo in 2008 from the Milwaukee County Zoo. After his arrival, he and Mesker Park's female jaguar Beliza had two female cubs together in 2009.
Here Are a Few Evansville, IN Dogs That Should Star in a Disney Movie
It's always great to hear about shelter dogs getting adopted and then trading in a crate for the Hollywood sign. Last week we shared a good news story about a dog that was rescued from an Indiana shelter and is now a movie star. Some people are even calling Coco the Meryl Streep of dogs. That got me thinking about all of the dogs that are now considered professional actors.
Evansville’s Final Franklin Street Bazaar of the Season Happening This Saturday
Summertime is winding down, and one of the most popular events of the summer is about to be done for the year. One of my favorite things about Saturdays in the summertime is going down to Franklin street and enjoying the Franklin Street Bazaar. If you've never been, you definitely want to check it out! It's one of the coolest events, but it's about to wrap up for the season, so if you haven't been yet, this weekend is your final chance of 2022!
Free Rain Barrel Pickup on Wednesday
The City of Evansville Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Everything You Need to Know About Frog Follies This Weekend in Evansville
For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies car show. An Evansville Tradition. For nearly half a century, even in torrential rains and scorching heat (often commemorated...
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
Kentucky Mom Rescues a “Forky” Outside a Local Dollar General Store
If you've ever seen Toy Story 4, you're likely familiar with this guy. That was his big motion picture debut. In that movie, the character Bonnie created Forky as part of school craft project. She made him by sticking eyes and a red pipe cleaner on a spork. And, thus, Forky was born unto the world!
Holiday World Investing $6.7 Million to Build Team Member Housing in Santa Claus, IN
We are very fortunate to live within an hour of one of the best theme parks in America. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari hires hundreds of seasonal team members every year. Sometimes that poses a bit of a challenge, even with bus transportation. Compass Commons will provide an affordable place for students from all over the country to live while working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.
Celebrate German Heritage With Kunstfest in New Harmony Indiana
A festival celebrating German heritage and art is taking place in New Harmony this September. New Harmony's biggest event of the year, Kunstfest will return the third weekend in September, taking place Saturday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 18th. If you've never been before, Kunstfest is one festival you won't want to miss. For one it's set in quaint little New Harmony which is such a cool town, and there's plenty to do to keep you occupied at Kunstfest.
Can You Believe It? Only Two Weeks Left of Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro
How time flies when you're having fun! The 26th Season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro is winding down. Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left. And, before Friday After 5 wraps up the season with an absolutely epic 80s party starring The Motels, When in Rome and Bow Wow Wow, they're welcoming some incredibly fun bands to celebrate the penultimate week of the FREE music festival.
Man pulled from Santa Claus lake in critical condition
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department pulled an unconscious 18-year-old Clarksville man out of a Santa Claus lake earlier Tuesday. The police department says that around 3:08 p.m., several agencies responded to Christmas Lake Village for a report of a person having a medical issue. Police say officers arrived […]
Where’s the Best Places to Eat Breakfast in Owensboro, Kentucky? [POLL]
Rise and shine! It's time for breakfast. Who has the tastiest breakfast in Owensboro right now? Whether an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord or a quiet hometown cafe' what restaurant dishes up the most delectable breakfast? Take the poll and vote for your favorite. I love a fantastic breakfast buffet that has an...
Holiday World to provide housing for long-distance workers
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Beginning next May, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari says they will be giving eligible team members affordable housing. Park officials are calling the new housing building “Compass Commons”. According to Holiday World’s website, team members must be employed seasonally to qualify to live at Compass Commons. Officials say the housing […]
2022 Free Family Events You Can Find Around So. Indiana and Western Kentucky
Just because the days are getting shorter, doesn't mean we can no longer fit family fun into our schedules. Especially when said fun, is free. Who isn't living on a tighter budget these days? I feel like most of us are, so I am here to help remind you that creating fun family memories, doesn't always have to break the bank. Here are several local events taking place throughout the season.
‘Surrender the Booty’ Pirate Ship For Sale Complete with ‘Skeleton Crew’
In the Facebook group Pirates, Mermaids, & Scallywags, you will find all of that and then some. In the market for a working pirate ship? I found one, and it is ready to set sail for buried treasure. It's been a while since we've heard from our own Skeleton Crew in Evansville. Maybe they've jumped ship?
Donate Shoes To Raise Money for Mental Health and Addiction Services in Southern Indiana
Got a few extra pairs of shoes laying around in the back of your closet? Starting September 1, 2022, you can donate them to raise money for mental health and addiction resources in our area. Friends of Mental Health. Friends of Mental Health is an Evansville-area non-profit. The Friends of...
Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
Police investigate after puppy found dead in trash bag outside dumpster
Evansville Police continue to investigate a case of animal cruelty that began on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a business strip mall on South Weinbach Avenue near Pollack Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 and said they found a dead puppy laying outside a dumpster. According to...
