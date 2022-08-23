Read full article on original website
Record high for UK students in clearing five days after A-Level results
The number of UK-based teenagers in clearing still looking for higher education courses remains at a record high, five days on from A-level results being published.A total of 43,590 18-year-olds residing in the UK were marked as “free to be placed in clearing” on the Ucas website on Tuesday.This year’s figure is the highest since at least 2013, and compares with 31,790 in clearing at the same point last year.The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses fell this year, initial data from Ucas showed on Thursday when A-level results were published, but was still the second highest on record.Ucas chief executive, Clare Marchant, has previously said the growth in the number of 18-year-olds in the population is something that is likely to create “a more competitive environment for students in the years to come”. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
Exam board apologises to students still wating for BTec results
A BTec exam board has said it is “very sorry” that some students are still waiting for their results two days after they were due, leaving them unable to confirm university places.Hundreds of thousands of students received A-level, BTec and T-level exam results on Thursday, but some in England and Wales who have taken BTec qualifications with exam board Pearson have had no news of their grades.Pearson said there was no “systemic issue” to blame for the delay as what they described as “a tiny percentage” of students are still waiting to hear about their BTec (Business and Technology Education...
GCSE results: Students find out grades as thousands more hit by Btec delays
Students have picked up GCSE results while thousands more were hit with delays to Btecs grades.The pass rate and proportion of top grades dropped in GCSEs this year as efforts to crack down grade inflation kicked in. But as hundreds of thousands found out their results on Thursday, an exam board said around 5,700 students had been deemed ineligible to get grades in another qualification.”We need to work with schools and college to resolve queries, run eligibility checks and confirm if the student still wishes to claim a grade,” a spokesperson for Pearson said. “We apologise to any student...
Calls for watchdog to investigate delays to BTec results
Further education and sixth form colleges ask why thousands of students have not received grades from exam board Pearson
BBC
Missing A-level result leaves Birmingham student in limbo
A student has been waiting a week for an A-level result that will determine whether he can go to university. Thomas McDowall, 18, hopes to study maths at Bristol University but his offer depends on his physics grade, which was missing from his results. The student, from Birmingham, said exam...
BBC
Thames Water hosepipe ban to start on 24 August
Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban for 10 million customers across the south of England. The ban will come into force from 24 August and will impact people across the Thames Valley and London. The temporary use ban comes after reports of the River Thames reaching its lowest level...
BBC
Coleg Gwent: Late exam results delay university places for some
Students are "fuming" and "stressed" after a results delay has meant they cannot confirm their university places. Amber Lewis, 18, from Newport, said she "burst into tears" after being told her Welsh Baccalaureate work had not been submitted by Coleg Gwent. "My accommodation could be affected, and my uni place,"...
University woes continue as 40,000 hopefuls are still stuck in Clearing waiting for a place
Some 40,000 pupils are in Clearing for a university place five days after A-level results day. DataHE said this was 'a good third higher than normal at this point'. It is a record high since 2013, and only slightly lower than the 43,000 on results day, due to new pupils entering the system every day.
BBC
Primary schools and nurseries in Glasgow to close during strike
All primary schools and nurseries in Glasgow will be closed for three days next month during planned industrial action by staff union members. Additional support learning (ASL) schools will also be shut on Tuesday 6, Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 September. The strike by Unite members includes catering and cleaning...
Computing entries jump ahead of PE at GCSE for the first time
More students are choosing to study computing at GCSE than PE for the first time since the technology-based subject was introduced.This year, figures showed 81,120 entries for computing, compared with 79,924 for PE.The number of students choosing to study PE has been falling since 2016.In 2014, 112,971 pupils chose to pursue it at GCSE, rising to a high of 125,120 two years later but falling thereafter.In contrast, computing’s popularity has soared from just 16,773 entries in 2014 when the course was first available, to almost five times that figure this year.Dr Roman Bauer, a computer science lecturer at the University...
Top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland fall with return of formal examinations
The percentage of top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland has fallen in the first year since formal examinations returned post-pandemic.While results are down compared to teacher-assessed grades issued during the Covid-19 crisis, they are up on pre-pandemic levels.The GCSEs completed in 2022 were different to those sat in 2019, with the overall assessment burden reduced to reflect the disruption to students’ learning caused by the coronavirus emergency.The provisional figures released on Thursday show that in Northern Ireland 37% of students received a grade A/7 and above.In 2021, almost 40% of students received the top marks in the teacher-assessment model. When...
BBC
Opening of The Deck at Bracknell's Lexicon to be delayed
Plans for a new leisure and shopping quarter have been delayed. The Deck will occupy the site of the old Bentalls store in Bracknell town centre, bringing 14 new units to the site. Earlier this year it was confirmed that the project was on track to complete in 2023. But...
‘I was doing it for fun’: man, 92, could be oldest Briton to pass GCSE exam
A 92-year-old man could be the oldest person in Britain to ever pass a GCSE exam after receiving the highest possible grade in his maths paper. Derek Skipper, from Orwell in Cambridgeshire, sat a foundation level maths exam earlier this year, and found out on Thursday morning he had achieved a level 5 (equivalent to a lower B).
BBC
Kex Gill A59: Price to replace landslip-hit road up by £7m
The cost of replacing a landslip-hit North Yorkshire road has risen by more than £7.2m in just 18 months. Work on the A59 at Kex Gill was originally priced at £61.6m in January 2021. A county council meeting this week heard the increased cost was due to "volatile...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Mayor says review extension 'not long enough'
A three-week extension to the review on the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is "certainly not long enough", the mayor of Doncaster has said. Airport owners Peel Group began a six-week analysis in July after directors said the airport "may no longer be commercially viable". On Tuesday, Peel said it...
BBC
GCSE student recovers from brain tumour to ace exams
A Leicestershire student who missed months of school due to a brain tumour has surpassed expectations with his GCSE grades. Adam not only achieved the grades he need to get into college but passed all but one subject. The teenager needed surgery to remove a brain tumour in 2017 and...
Thames Water hosepipe ban comes into effect for 15 million customers
Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, has put in place a hosepipe ban which comes into effect today.The company said water levels in its reservoirs were “much lower than usual” when it announced the ban.It joins Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water and South West Water in implementing bans, with Yorkshire Water following suit on August 26 – meaning more than 29.4 million customers across the UK will be prohibited from using hosepipes by the end of the week.It comes after a drought was officially declared across most of England following the driest July for 50 years...
BBC
Edinburgh bin strike: Residents told to keep rubbish inside
Edinburgh residents are being asked to keep their rubbish inside as waste piles high during the city's bin strike. The city's waste workers launched a 12-day strike as unions negotiate for an improved pay offer. On day five, scenes of overflowing bins were spreading from the city centre to residential...
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe visitors shocked by stinking bin strike mess
Tourists have told of their shock at the mess piling up in Edinburgh as people add more rubbish to overflowing bins during the ongoing strike. Visitors to the capital said they were finding it hard to find places to eat their ice cream and take pictures without being near piles of waste.
‘Desperate’ UK councils hiring out more parks to festivals, warns expert
Surge in festivals after Covid lull risks making green spaces elitist as councils try to offset tightened budgets
