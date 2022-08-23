ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators Battle Back; Top Buccaneers in Four Sets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 15th-ranked Florida volleyball team continued its momentum from a night ago, topping the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in four sets on Saturday afternoon. It took extra points in the first frame, but the Buccaneers claimed the set 26-24 before the Gators bounced back to take...
Florida’s Offensive Attack Leads Gators Past Cavaliers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 15 Florida closed out the Gators Invitational with a 3-0 record after sweeping the Virginia Cavaliers in front of a great crowd at Exactech Arena on Saturday night. The Gators controlled the first set from the jump, winning 25-11 to start the match. Then followed...
Freshmen Settle In

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Yet another high-energy, spirited practice was in the books Wednesday, with Todd Golden's first Florida team huddled at mid-court for his customary closing remarks. This practice, though, was different from those of the previous eight weeks. This one involved all members of the team. It was...
Gators Open 2022 Season With Win Over Ospreys

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 15 Florida volleyball team opened its season on a high note Friday, defeating the North Florida Ospreys in four sets in Exactech Arena. North Florida clinched the first set, 25-20, but the Gators answered with a come-from-behind 25-23 victory in the second frame. The third and fourth sets belonged to Florida, with UF claiming 25-15 and 25-13 wins to secure 1-0 start to the season.
