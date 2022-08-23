ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’

An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
TheStreet

There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers

Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
TravelNoire

Meet Lawrence Phillips, Founder Of Green Book Global, The First Black Travel Review Site

Part of being successful in business is knowing how to identify a pain point in your industry. Lawrence Phillips, CEO and founder of Green Book Global did just that by creating the first Black travel review site. Some want to know before booking that flight or cruise whether X country or city is reasonably safe for Black people. This stems from good sense, not paranoia. Thanks to the internet, The culture can share their good, bad and ugly travel experiences like never before.
CNBC

Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list

Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
LADbible

Travel company offering round-the-world plane tickets for £999

For those looking to escape the UK, a travel company has come up with the perfect solution and it will cost you less than £1,000. Trailfinders has released a ticket for round-the-world airfare taking in the USA, Australia and South East Asia for only £999 - leaving you £1 change from £1,000 for a ticket that will cover three amazing must see places across the globe.
prestigeonline.com

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
AFP

Russian tourists' luxury cars fill up Helsinki airport

Porsches, Bentleys and other luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport as Finland becomes an important transit country for Russian tourists flying to Europe. A quick stroll through the carpark at the Helsinki airport revealed dozens if not hundreds of high-end cars with Russian licence plates, including a new Mercedes-Benz S-class sedan and Porsche 911 Turbo S. "It boggles me," Finnish traveller Jussi Hirvonen said after leaving the garage.
aarp.org

Travelers to Europe Will Soon Face a New Fee

Next year, travelers to Europe will find an unexpected addition to their trip: an entrance fee. Beginning in May 2023, U.S. visitors to the European Union will be required to pay a seven-euro charge (about $7.13), and must apply for approval before they arrive via a website or app. The...
Robb Report

These Luxe Parisian Vacation Rentals Were Designed to Make You Feel Like a Local

Listen up, Francophiles: onefinestay has found you the crème de la crème of accommodation in the City of Lights. The British hospitality outfit has added five new private rentals to its Paris Home Collection which debuted in 2013. Ranging from decadent townhouses to light-filled lofts, the quartet is located in popular districts, like Le Marais, Montmartre, Opera and Western Paris, making it easy for you to reach iconic local attractions. Each abode comes with two to three bedrooms that can sleep up to six guests. This makes them particularly suited to groups or families. “We are pleased to be relaunching onefinestay in...
Elite Daily

How I Spent 48 Hours And $480 On A Solo Staycation In Lisbon

Portugal, the country made up of a small sliver of land along the edge of the Iberian Peninsula, is finally getting its due. Travelers from around the world are starting to recognize this gorgeous destination for every stunning detail it has to offer — from its cliffside beaches with unparalleled azure ocean vistas to world-class dining options (never, ever skip the fish, snails, or bread when dining in Portugal), and a rich cultural history that's displayed right on its facades with masterful tilework (known locally as azulejo). Though the entire country is worthy of a lengthy stay, Lisbon, its capital city, is the heartbeat of it all.
frommers.com

New Tours for Young Travelers Combine G Adventures with Hostelworld Stays

A collection of tours that launched earlier this year aims to attract young vacationers with a combo of group adventure travel and low-cost accommodations in hostels. It's sort of like backpacking but without having to take on all the logistics yourself. Intended for travelers ages 18 to 35, Roamies, as...
travelnoire.com

Top Travel Destinations For The Month Of August

August 2022 has been a busy month for US travelers. With kids returning back to school, families and friends were trying to fit one more vacation in before the end of Summer. Despite everyone returning to their Fall time routines, folks are still hitting the roads and the air to head out of town. If you’re looking for a place to visit, check out Expedia’s list of the top travel destinations so far this month.
