Read full article on original website
Related
A runaway bride fled a London airport with her fiancé's luggage and $6,000 moments before their flight to Rome, report says
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a report that a man's belongings were stolen at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Four tourists dead & 15 injured as tour bus plunges 330 feet down cliff edge in thick fog on way from Machu Picchu
FOUR tourists have been killed and another 15 have been left injured after a tour bus plunged 330 feet down a cliff on the way back from Machu Picchu. The horror accident happened on Sunday when the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a ravine. Authorities said three of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers
Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
Meet Lawrence Phillips, Founder Of Green Book Global, The First Black Travel Review Site
Part of being successful in business is knowing how to identify a pain point in your industry. Lawrence Phillips, CEO and founder of Green Book Global did just that by creating the first Black travel review site. Some want to know before booking that flight or cruise whether X country or city is reasonably safe for Black people. This stems from good sense, not paranoia. Thanks to the internet, The culture can share their good, bad and ugly travel experiences like never before.
I'm a luxury travel agent for the ultra-wealthy. I've sent out search teams for lost luggage and booked a $15,000 private flight for a COVID-positive client.
Stacy Fischer Rosenthal has been in the business for 40 years and has never seen such chaos, from changing plans due to weather to lost bag emergencies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A bunk bed in one of the top-rated hostels in Bangkok costs $14 a night. I put it to the test to see if it holds up against reviews.
I stayed at Luk Hostel in Bangkok's Chinatown. The hostel's location was perfect, and it had amenities that made it great value for money.
CNBC
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
Travel company offering round-the-world plane tickets for £999
For those looking to escape the UK, a travel company has come up with the perfect solution and it will cost you less than £1,000. Trailfinders has released a ticket for round-the-world airfare taking in the USA, Australia and South East Asia for only £999 - leaving you £1 change from £1,000 for a ticket that will cover three amazing must see places across the globe.
prestigeonline.com
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
Russian tourists' luxury cars fill up Helsinki airport
Porsches, Bentleys and other luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport as Finland becomes an important transit country for Russian tourists flying to Europe. A quick stroll through the carpark at the Helsinki airport revealed dozens if not hundreds of high-end cars with Russian licence plates, including a new Mercedes-Benz S-class sedan and Porsche 911 Turbo S. "It boggles me," Finnish traveller Jussi Hirvonen said after leaving the garage.
Greece is the word... for hordes of tourists! Photos reveal the reality of a peak-season holiday in one of the world's most popular destinations
Greece was the ninth most-booked country on the planet for UK travellers in July and August 2022 and the third most-booked country worldwide, according to Skyscanner – and the Greek tourist board revealed that in the first week of August alone, one million holidaymakers arrived at airports in the country.
aarp.org
Travelers to Europe Will Soon Face a New Fee
Next year, travelers to Europe will find an unexpected addition to their trip: an entrance fee. Beginning in May 2023, U.S. visitors to the European Union will be required to pay a seven-euro charge (about $7.13), and must apply for approval before they arrive via a website or app. The...
These Luxe Parisian Vacation Rentals Were Designed to Make You Feel Like a Local
Listen up, Francophiles: onefinestay has found you the crème de la crème of accommodation in the City of Lights. The British hospitality outfit has added five new private rentals to its Paris Home Collection which debuted in 2013. Ranging from decadent townhouses to light-filled lofts, the quartet is located in popular districts, like Le Marais, Montmartre, Opera and Western Paris, making it easy for you to reach iconic local attractions. Each abode comes with two to three bedrooms that can sleep up to six guests. This makes them particularly suited to groups or families. “We are pleased to be relaunching onefinestay in...
Elite Daily
How I Spent 48 Hours And $480 On A Solo Staycation In Lisbon
Portugal, the country made up of a small sliver of land along the edge of the Iberian Peninsula, is finally getting its due. Travelers from around the world are starting to recognize this gorgeous destination for every stunning detail it has to offer — from its cliffside beaches with unparalleled azure ocean vistas to world-class dining options (never, ever skip the fish, snails, or bread when dining in Portugal), and a rich cultural history that's displayed right on its facades with masterful tilework (known locally as azulejo). Though the entire country is worthy of a lengthy stay, Lisbon, its capital city, is the heartbeat of it all.
frommers.com
New Tours for Young Travelers Combine G Adventures with Hostelworld Stays
A collection of tours that launched earlier this year aims to attract young vacationers with a combo of group adventure travel and low-cost accommodations in hostels. It's sort of like backpacking but without having to take on all the logistics yourself. Intended for travelers ages 18 to 35, Roamies, as...
Germany's railways offered a month of unlimited rides for $9. Here's what happened
Germany's 9 euro ticket, which allowed a month of unlimited regional travel across the country, has been a roaring success, with nearly 60 million tickets sold in the first two months. But will it end on September 1 -- or will Germany start a replacement scheme?
travelnoire.com
Top Travel Destinations For The Month Of August
August 2022 has been a busy month for US travelers. With kids returning back to school, families and friends were trying to fit one more vacation in before the end of Summer. Despite everyone returning to their Fall time routines, folks are still hitting the roads and the air to head out of town. If you’re looking for a place to visit, check out Expedia’s list of the top travel destinations so far this month.
Comments / 0