Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
spectrumnews1.com
Changes being made to 2022 Wisconsin hunting season
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's 2022 hunting season is rife with fresh changes this year. Hunters can now get their hands on the digital 2022 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet and the Wisconsin Trapping Regulations, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday. Soon, both will also be available in print from license agents and open service centers around the state.
By The Numbers: How Much Alcohol Illinois And The Midwest Drinks
Remember when we got all those warnings early in the pandemic about being careful about how much wine, beer, and/or booze we were pouring down our throats while we were forced into locking down at home?. It seems as though some states' residents heeded the warning, while others thought that...
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
abc57.com
Lake Michigan is considered the deadliest Great Lake - here's why
While many are heading off to school, some are still enjoying the last bit of summer by spending some time at the beach. This week, we are expecting a low swim risk and green flags through the weekend, but we all know how dangerous Lake Michigan can be - it is considered to be the deadliest Great Lake. Here's an overview of drownings in the Great Lakes for 2022:
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Romantic Getaways
Whether you want to celebrate a special occasion or simply spend quality time together, Wisconsin is full of places to take that romantic getaway. Here’s to falling in love all over again. Escape the noise at Canoe Bay near Chetek (Barron County) This is a fantastic option for couples...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
wuwm.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
Abandoned Wisconsin Estate Is Incomplete, Massive, A Little Creepy, And You Can Hike It
This uninhabited island in Door County Wisconsin was supposed to be a luxurious playland for an early 20th century millionaire. Chester Thordarson was an Icelandic-born inventor that eventually came to live in Chicago. Thordarson was responsible for hundreds of electrical patents including those that help run our power grids today.
Iowa Lake Tests Over 10 Times Acceptable Limit For E. Coli
The biggest natural lake in Iowa has tested positive for a very high level of E. Coli. According to KCCI, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found that Spirit Lake in northwest Iowa by Okoboji contained over 10 times the acceptable limit of the E. Coli bacteria. The DNR says...
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
200 Illinois Skydivers Are Trying To Set A World Record This Week
As of this writing (Thursday morning, 9:30), two hundred skydivers are still trying to set the World’s Largest Vertical Formation record at Skydive Chicago that they began trying to set earlier in the week. Considering what they're attempting, I can understand why it hasn't happened yet. It may be...
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. DNR locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!
(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
