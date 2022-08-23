Read full article on original website
NC State Football Looking to Correct Woes Down in Greenville
NC State might hold an 18-13 edge over East Carolina in the series between the two in-state rivals, but the Pirates have had their way against the Wolfpack down in Greenville. NC State has only won 1 of the 4 matchups against East Carolina down East. The lone Wolfpack victory...
Ruffin McNeill set for emotional homecoming to ECU, this time on the opposite side of a familiar rivalry
Last November, Ruffin McNeill returned to East Carolina for the first time since his controversial firing nearly six full years prior. The emotions were somewhat mixed then, although McNeill would say the positive far outweighed any negative. McNeill will return to Greenville and Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium once again next week, and...
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
Byrd's big night helps #5 Cleveland past #12 J.H. Rose
Clayton, N.C. — In a battle of two teams with recent state championship game appearances, Cleveland (HSOT East #5) overcame an early two-score deficit at home to defeat J.H. Rose (HSOT East #12) on Friday, 43-28. Cleveland quarterback Jackson Byrd starred in the win, throwing for four touchdown passes...
Havelock shuts out West 61-0 after taking 42-0 win over Croatan in opening week
MOREHEAD CITY — Havelock is 2-0 versus Carteret County after two weeks of the high school football season. The Rams earned shutouts in both contests, taking a 61-0 victory on Friday at West Carteret after capturing a 42-0 triumph over visiting Croatan in the opener. Defense helped pave the...
Eastern North Carolina man scores $250,000 win with ‘game changer’ of a scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for an eastern North Carolina man. After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for me,”...
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
Man convicted in 2021 shootout with North Carolina deputies
The man is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident, according to a release.
'They had to fight for the right to fight': The first African American Marines reflect on their time in the military
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Eighty years ago the very first African American recruits joined the Marine Corps and went to train at Montford Point in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The Montford Point Marines were the first African American recruits trained in the Marine Corps. Montford Point Marine Day recognizes the challenges...
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials broke ground Thursday for a project to widen U.S. 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties. State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway north of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.
A North Carolina mayor explains why he ordered the bulldozing of a Confederate monument
Commissioners in the small town of Enfield — north of Rocky Mount — recently voted to remove a Confederate monument from a local park. Days later, Enfield mayor Mondale Robinson started livestreaming while he instructed others to bulldoze the statue. "Not in my town, not on my watch,"...
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - A major employer in Beaufort County remains shut down after an accident Monday. A spokesperson for Nutrien confirms that its phosphate mine in Aurora is idle as a result of the accident. The company says a structural failure at a phosphate ore conveyor belt and storage...
Wanted fugitive arrested after traffic stop, chase
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a traffic stop and brief chase. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road in Greenville with assistance from the Patrol […]
North Carolina gang leader sentenced to over 27 years for drug conspiracy
On April 25, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant of the man's house and seized cocaine, cash, a stolen .40 caliber Glock and assorted ammunition.
Mayor speaks about racist letters spread in Enfield just days after Confederate monument bulldozed
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Some disturbing letters showed up at several homes in Enfield early Saturday morning, days after Mayor Mondale Robinson sparked outrage by removing a Confederate monument. “This is a terrorist act, whether we want to call it that or not, it’s intended to create fear,” Robinson...
Highest-rated steakhouses in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated steakhouses in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor. Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that's difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Greenville, North Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Havelock drug dealer sentenced in federal court
RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Havelock man was sentenced to 180 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl and heroin from June 2017, through July 10, 2019. Michael Lamar Hill was arrested on July 11, 2019 and March 29, 2021, Michael Lamar Hill pled guilty to the charges. According to Chief Chris Morning of the Havelock Police […]
Drug giant Novartis to close plant in Wilson where more than 240 people work
WILSON – Drug giant Novartis says it will close a plant in Wilson that employs more than 200 people, but it’s not part of a global cost-cutting strategy. The closing decision was made “long before” a recent restructuring began, a spokesperson for the company says. However, news of the shutdown only recently emerged.
