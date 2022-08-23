ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

Victim in fatal Kuna motorcycle accident identified

By By KUNA MELBA NEWS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCWQn_0hS9V8IW00

The Ada County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of a motorcycle accident in Kuna on Aug. 15.

According to a news release from the coroner, 43-year-old Burton Kirkham of Kuna was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Deer Flat Road and Antelope Flat Road in Kuna. Kirkham was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were unsuccessful, per the release.

The cause of death has been listed as blunt force injuries. The accident is under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter

CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
CALDWELL, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
County
Ada County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Kuna, ID
Crime & Safety
Ada County, ID
Accidents
City
Kuna, ID
Ada County, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Body of missing man found at Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho — The body of a man who was reported missing at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on July 31, was found according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Jose Nunez, 47, was recovered from the water by Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization providing emergency assistance and recovery operations for drowned victims, near the Spring Shores Marina, at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on Aug. 22, around 2:14 p.m.
ADA COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#The Ada County Coroner
103.5 KISSFM

Eastbound I-84 To Shutdown Friday Night

Here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to get a little bit of everything during the year. In fact, we're lucky enough to get 5 distinct seasons! A snowy winter, a promising spring, a scorching summer, a beautiful fall and an ever evolving CONSTRUCTION SEASON!. That's what all of...
NAMPA, ID
KIVI-TV

School Resource Officers now on-duty at West Ada elementary schools

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada school district is adding six school resource officers this year, designated to the district's elementary schools. The district now has a total of 29 SROs through partnerships with Meridian Police, Boise Police, and the Ada County Sheriff's Office. These new positions were proposed...
MERIDIAN, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?

Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho. Most of the people in the room were Afghan refugees or military veterans — or both. ...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial

BOISE (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy