Victim in fatal Kuna motorcycle accident identified

The Ada County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of a motorcycle accident in Kuna on Aug. 15.

According to a news release from the coroner, 43-year-old Burton Kirkham of Kuna was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Deer Flat Road and Antelope Flat Road in Kuna. Kirkham was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were unsuccessful, per the release.

The cause of death has been listed as blunt force injuries. The accident is under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.