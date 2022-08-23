ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Cutdown Day: Commanders Move Chase Young to PUP; New 53-Man Roster Projection - LIVE BLOG

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vt2W_0hS9V5eL00

A fateful day for many, as the Dallas Cowboys are due to cut to 80 on Tuesday on the way to formulating the 53-man roster that will open the 2022 NFL season. Our latest guesses ...

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are due to cut to 80 on Tuesday on the way to formulating the 53-man roster that will open the 2022 NFL season.

In anticipation, our latest guesses at that 53 ...and news on other big NFL news ..

YOUNG TO PUP: Washington Commanders fans have been dealt bad news today after star defensive end Chase Young was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

This means that Young won't count against the 80-man roster and will miss the first four games of the season. … and yes, it’s Washington at Dallas in Week 4, meaning no Young.

Quarterback (2) Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush. We know Ben DiNucci won't make the 53. We think Rush will edge Will Grier. And we wonder if the "gritty'' Grier - who sort of has a groin injury - can land with the team on the practice squad.

Running back (4) Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis. Can you keep four? It’s hard to cut Dowdle or Davis, harder still to keep them both. ran well and scored touchdowns against the Chargers. Cowboys will go heavy at RB early in the season.

Wide receiver (6) CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston. The Cowboys haven't gotten the results from the kids here, and two guys who seem likely to get cut, T.J. Vasher and Brandon Smith, have actually performed just as well as a few who make it. We still cry for the acquisition of a vet wideout. ... but maybe Turpin on offense can help. … while Michael Gallup could start on IR.

Tight end (3) Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon. Schultz starts, Ferguson plays, and the blocking of Jeremy Sprinkle isn't needed.

Offensive line (8) Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele, Connor McGovern, Josh Ball, Matt Farniok. One easy prediction: The rookie Smith will win the left guard job for the regular season . One tougher prediction: Dallas needs to go get a vet swing tackle.

Defensive line (11) DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, Tarell Basham Quinton Bohanna, Trysten Hill, Chauncey Golston, John Ridgeway. This seems like too many, and the list doesn't even include Carlos Watkins. Could a trade solve the overflow?

Linebacker (5) Micah Parsons, Jabril Cox, Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Barr, Luke Gifford. The Cowboys have a standout group here.

Defensive back (11) Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, DaRon Bland, C.J. Goodwin, Markquese Bell. The toughest choices of all. Cut Kelvin Joseph, based on his mediocre play? Tough . Cut Israel Mukuamu and Tyler Coyle? Maybe only because they seem more likely to pass through waivers and land back here on the practice squad, that's our guess.

Special Teams (3) Brett Maher, Bryan Anger, Jake McQuaide. We have Maher beating out Lirim Hajrullahu. But a P.S.: If Dallas cuts both kickers (in order to, say, keep Gallup active ... will another team claim one of the legs? Doubtful, so put that sort of transaction trickery in place as well.)

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
ClutchPoints

‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season

Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
FanSided

Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Commanders#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy