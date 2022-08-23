ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VIVO Development Partners Buys Camelwest Plaza Office Property in Phoenix for $14M

PHOENIX — VIVO Development Partners has purchased Camelwest Plaza, a two-building office asset in Phoenix. Hawaii-based BW Camelwest LLC sold the property for $14 million. Located at 1951 and 2011 W. Camelback Road, the four-story, multi-tenant office buildings offer a total of 175,308 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 71 percent leased to a mix of tenants across various industries, including financial, technology, insurance, marketing, medical, legal services and government.
Revel Communities Opens Two Independent Living Properties in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Revel Communities has completed construction of Revel Scottsdale and Revel Legacy, both independent living communities in Scottsdale. Then properties are the 12th and 13th independent living communities the brand has opened since launching in 2018, and its first two in Arizona. Revel Scottsdale offers 157 units...
Intel, Brookfield to Jointly Invest $30B for Expansion of Semiconductor Manufacturing Plants in Chandler, Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Tech giant Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) has signed a definitive agreement with the infrastructure affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), a global alternative asset management firm, to fund the expansion of its Ocotillo semiconductor manufacturing campus in Chandler. Under terms of the agreement, the companies...

