PHOENIX — VIVO Development Partners has purchased Camelwest Plaza, a two-building office asset in Phoenix. Hawaii-based BW Camelwest LLC sold the property for $14 million. Located at 1951 and 2011 W. Camelback Road, the four-story, multi-tenant office buildings offer a total of 175,308 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 71 percent leased to a mix of tenants across various industries, including financial, technology, insurance, marketing, medical, legal services and government.

1 DAY AGO