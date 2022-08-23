Read full article on original website
Clarius Partners, Walton Street Capital Sell Big-Box Distribution Building in Goodyear, Arizona for $109.2M
GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Clarius Partners and Walton Street Capital has completed the sale of Lakin Park Building 1A, a big-box distribution building on 45 acres in Goodyear. BentallGreenOak acquired the asset for $109.2 million. Located at 17315 W. MC 85, the 730,760-square-foot facility features 40-foot...
Intel, Brookfield to Jointly Invest $30B for Expansion of Semiconductor Manufacturing Plants in Chandler, Arizona
CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Tech giant Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) has signed a definitive agreement with the infrastructure affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), a global alternative asset management firm, to fund the expansion of its Ocotillo semiconductor manufacturing campus in Chandler. Under terms of the agreement, the companies...
