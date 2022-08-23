ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rebusinessonline.com

Intel, Brookfield to Jointly Invest $30B for Expansion of Semiconductor Manufacturing Plants in Chandler, Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Tech giant Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) has signed a definitive agreement with the infrastructure affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), a global alternative asset management firm, to fund the expansion of its Ocotillo semiconductor manufacturing campus in Chandler. Under terms of the agreement, the companies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy