Read full article on original website
Related
Vacasa Appoints Rob Greyber as Next Chief Executive Officer
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today announced the appointment of Rob Greyber as Chief Executive Officer effective September 6. Greyber joins Vacasa with 20 years of experience building and leading companies in the travel and technology industries. He recently served as President of Egencia, a corporate travel business previously owned by Expedia Group (Nasdaq: EXPE), which is the fourth largest travel management company in the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005211/en/ Rob Greyber, Vacasa’s next Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Brainvest Wealth Management announces Jan Gunnar Karsten as Brazil CEO and Fernando Gelman as Global CEO
SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Brainvest Wealth Management (Brainvest) welcomes Jan Gunnar Karsten, CFA, CFP, as Brazil CEO and partner of the company. He takes the place of Fernando Gelman, who will now assume the role of Global CEO. This joint action aims to strengthen and accelerate the national and international growth of the Multi-Family Office, opening a new chapter in the history of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005645/en/ Alex Gorra (right) Chief Growth Officer of Brainvest with Fernando Gelman (center) Global CEO of Brainvest, and Jan Gunnar Karsten (left) Brazil CEO of Brainvest (Photo: Business Wire)
No longer willing to work as long as his staff, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund steps down
Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, is losing a co-CEO after Sam Trabucco said he had reached a point in life where other things were important beyond work, like boats. After just a year at the helm, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge...
Founder of China's Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival in downturn - media
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The founder of China's Huawei Technologies has told employees the company must shift its focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a long period of recession, media reported on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Women are increasingly being hired for CFO roles this year, says an executive search firm president
Over the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to speak with dynamic women in the CFO role. I always ask them if they have advice for other women seeking to reach the C-suite. “Seek mentors in your industry that are proven leaders who can help you to further your skill set on all fronts,” is part of the advice Christiana Spade, AMC Networks’ CFO and COO who will become CEO next month, recently told me.
freightwaves.com
Truckload carrier U.S. Xpress announces 2nd round of corporate layoffs
Chattanooga, Tennessee-based U.S. Xpress announced it is cutting another 5% of its corporate workforce in the trucking company’s second round of layoffs in three months. Since May, the trucking giant has cut about 10% of its corporate workforce, around 140 office jobs. No drivers were impacted in either round of layoffs.
South Africa's Mr Price expands baby portfolio with standalone stores
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's value fashion and homeware retailer Mr Price is testing standalone baby stores, in a push to gain a share of the growing and highly competitive baby care products market, starting with a store it launched on Wednesday, it said.
Billboard
Defected Records Acquired by Former MD Wez Saunders, Who Will Take Over as CEO
Defected Records, one of the dance world’s leading labels, has a new CEO and owner. The London-based company announced Tuesday (August 23) that label Founder. is stepping down as CEO, with the position being taken over by Defected’s former managing director Wez Saunders. With the label since 2014, Saunders officially acquired Defected and all of its subsidiaries in a deal that closed on July 29, 2022. (A representative for Defected declined to share financial terms of the agreement.) Dunmore, who launched Defected in 1999, is staying at the label in his new role as A&R consultant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
U.S. Xpress CCO gone after just year and a half on job
U.S. Xpress has seen its second significant departure of an executive in the last eight months. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) said it and chief commercial officer Jake Lawson had “mutually decided to part ways.”. The move follows the December departure...
TechCrunch
Apple, Samsung partner Servify raises $65 million for its devices’ after-sales and management platform
Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including Pidilite and existing investors Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the round. The round hasn’t closed and the startup said a few other investors are looking to...
Businesses Rethink Supplier Relationships as Global Disruptions Continue
ECommerce firms clearly are looking to expand their businesses across borders in a turbulent world. Geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, create supply chain disruptions. Ongoing supply chain constraints because of demand exceeding supply are stubbornly persistent even as business hedges its bets over concerns of pullbacks or even recession. A strong dollar influences trade economics.
Mad Engine Announces Retirement for SVP of Licensing, Cindy Levitt, Names Kelly Schulman as Replacement
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Mad Engine announced today that its Senior Vice President of Licensing, Cindy Levitt, is retiring at the end of 2022. Levitt’s decision to retire concludes a remarkable career spanning more than 30 years in retail licensing. Levitt started her career as the first hired employee at Hot Topic, the retail chain specializing in pop-culture, clothing and accessories. In 2019, Levitt joined Mad Engine wherein she helped drive the company’s content strategy; oversaw negotiations with studios, musicians, artists and other IP holders; and assisted the executive team with managing licensor relationships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005624/en/ Mad Engine SVP of Licensing, Cindy Levitt to retire at the end of 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
voguebusiness.com
Richemont to sell YNAP stake to Farfetch, writes down €2.7 billion
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Updates article with José Neves comments, Farfetch’s 24 per cent share price gain and plans for new YNAP management and Yoox repositioning. The long-awaited deal between Swiss luxury conglomerate Richemont and the luxury marketplace Farfetch for the sale of...
PwC surveyed 722 top execs across corporate America. The findings should give workers everywhere fear for their jobs.
Rank-and-file employees across corporate America ought to be worried. At least, that's the takeaway from PwC's latest survey of top executives. Earlier this month, the international professional services firm polled 722 executives based in the United States, including chief financial officers, chief marketing executives, chief information officers, and corporate board directors.
India's digital lending rules spark disruption, firms plan pushback
MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India's stricter digital lending rules have disrupted card services of foreign-backed fin-tech firms and jeopardised loan offerings of Amazon, prompting companies to chart a lobbying pushback, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters.
Jack Ma's Ant Signs MoU With Kenanga To Enable Launch Of Malaysia's First Wealth SuperApp
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.’s BABA financial affiliate Ant Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia’s Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad under which Kenanga will leverage mPaaS, a mobile development platform from Ant Group’s digital technology unit, to launch the country’s first Wealth SuperApp. What...
srnnews.com
Canada’s OpenText to buy British software firm Micro Focus in $6 billion deal
(Reuters) – Canadian software company OpenText said on Thursday it would acquire Britain’s Micro Focus International Plc in an all-cash deal that values the enterprise software maker at $6 billion including debt, in a push to expand its enterprise information management business. OpenText will pay 532 pence ($6.30)...
Seasoned Gaming and Hospitality Executive Seth Schorr Joins Skillz Board of Directors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that Seth Schorr, Chief Executive Officer of Fifth Street Gaming and Chairman of Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, has joined its Board of Directors. Schorr will serve on the Compensation Committee of the Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005734/en/ Seth Schorr Joins Skillz Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
Samsung Elec breaks ground on new chip R&D centre, plans $15 billion investment by 2028
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said on Friday it broke ground at a new semiconductor research and development (R&D) complex in South Korea, where it plans to invest about 20 trillion won ($15 billion) by 2028 to drive leadership in chip technology.
Deal Digest: What’s Happening With Matalan, Reiss and Holzweiler
More brands are selling stakes while the going looks good. And while buyers include strategics and brand management firms eyeing expansion opportunities—such as Calida Group nabbing Cosabella, Delta Galil taking over Organic Basics and Authentic Brands making a play for Ted Baker—even venture capital is showing an appetite to wheel and deal. Matalan Ltd. Matalan founder John Hargreaves is looking for ways to keep control of the struggling fashion firm he founded in 1985. He’s considering injecting 25 million to 50 million pounds ($29.5 million to $58.9 million) into the business to avoid having to put the company up for sale. According to...
Comments / 0