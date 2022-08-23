Defected Records, one of the dance world’s leading labels, has a new CEO and owner. The London-based company announced Tuesday (August 23) that label Founder. is stepping down as CEO, with the position being taken over by Defected’s former managing director Wez Saunders. With the label since 2014, Saunders officially acquired Defected and all of its subsidiaries in a deal that closed on July 29, 2022. (A representative for Defected declined to share financial terms of the agreement.) Dunmore, who launched Defected in 1999, is staying at the label in his new role as A&R consultant.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO