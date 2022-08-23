ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, NJ

Dennis, NJ
NBC New York

Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding

A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Dial Up Your Booze: Delivery Soon Available in New Jersey

Soon you will be able to get your alcoholic beverages delivered to your door courtesy of a new ruling from Trenton. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control issued a new ruling that will allow delivery services like DoorDash and Amazon to deliver alcohol to your door. Applications to participate will be available in just over a month.
DRINKS
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Bridget Mulroy

NJ To Ditch Front License Plate

Lawmakers want to ditch the front license plates for vehicles registered in New Jersey.(David von Diemar/Unsplash) Bill S2355 in New Jersey is an interesting one. The bill proposes the MVC issue one license plate per vehicle to drivers, as opposed to the usual two. The bill would make it legal in New Jersey for cars to display only a rear license plate.
Beach Radio

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years

This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: DO YOU KNOW THIS MOTORCYCLE RIDING BANK ROBBER? REWARD OFFERED

REWARD: A reward of up to $1,000 for information “leading directly to the arrest and conviction of this unknown suspect” is being offered, the FBI said. Just call the FBI’s Newark Division at (973) 792-3000. You could also contact your local FBI officer or the nearest American embassy or consulate — or submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov.

