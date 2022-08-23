Read full article on original website
Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
NBC New York
Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding
A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
987thecoast.com
Dial Up Your Booze: Delivery Soon Available in New Jersey
Soon you will be able to get your alcoholic beverages delivered to your door courtesy of a new ruling from Trenton. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control issued a new ruling that will allow delivery services like DoorDash and Amazon to deliver alcohol to your door. Applications to participate will be available in just over a month.
Woman pulls gun during argument in King of Prussia Mall food court: Police
Officials said the woman pulled the gun after an argument near the Five Guys. The gun never went off.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
Multiple riders hurt on roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ: officials
JACKSON, N.J. (PIX11) — More than a dozen people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey Thursday evening, officials said. Six Flags Great Adventure notified the NJ Department of Community Affairs, via its amusement ride incident hotline, that witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a […]
987thecoast.com
Cape May County Continues in “High” Risk for Covid Transmission
Only three counties in New Jersey are at high risk of Covid-19 transmission..yes, Cape May County is among them. State officials announced Friday that there were just over 2,000 new cases of the virus statewide. Atlantic and Mercer counties are also considered “high risk”. The post Cape May...
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: New Jersey Confirms First Cases of West Nile Virus, Including One Ocean County Resident
The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. Three male residents tested positive earlier this month for West Nile virus, in Bergen, Morris, and Ocean counties. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and...
NJ To Ditch Front License Plate
Lawmakers want to ditch the front license plates for vehicles registered in New Jersey.(David von Diemar/Unsplash) Bill S2355 in New Jersey is an interesting one. The bill proposes the MVC issue one license plate per vehicle to drivers, as opposed to the usual two. The bill would make it legal in New Jersey for cars to display only a rear license plate.
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years
This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
Man fatally shot answering front door of Mercer County apartment
Police say the victim was found lying outside the apartment with several gunshot wounds.
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $845K sold at gas station store
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $845,256 for Thursday’s drawing was sold at a gas station convenience store. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers and was purchased at Iconic Energy, a store at a Phillips 66 gas station on Port Reading Avenue in Woodbridge, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken man strikes vehicle with bat during road rage incident, later discovers victim is off duty police officer, police say
This article is courtesy of Keith Heffintrayer | North Penn Now. A Conshohocken man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a vehicle repeatedly with a baseball bat during a road rage incident, only to later learn the victim was an off-duty police officer from an area police department. David...
ocscanner.news
NEW JERSEY: DO YOU KNOW THIS MOTORCYCLE RIDING BANK ROBBER? REWARD OFFERED
REWARD: A reward of up to $1,000 for information “leading directly to the arrest and conviction of this unknown suspect” is being offered, the FBI said. Just call the FBI’s Newark Division at (973) 792-3000. You could also contact your local FBI officer or the nearest American embassy or consulate — or submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov.
