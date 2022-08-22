In recent days, representatives of private hospitals, Santa Casas and health plans have claimed to be unable to pay the national level of Nursing, a struggle for years of the category, which mobilized and acted for the approval of a bill by Senator Fabiano. Contarato (PT-ES) and a proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution that guaranteed legal security to the national salary floors of nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives.

