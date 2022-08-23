ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMS calls on states to tie Medicaid payments to quality measures for nursing homes

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is asking states to use Medicaid payments to incentivize better outcomes for nursing home residents and improve staffing. CMS issued a bulletin on Monday detailing actions states can take to improve care in nursing homes. The initiatives outlined can be implemented immediately through the Medicaid state plan, waiver or demonstration process. These include creating a minimum nursing home staffing requirement, reducing resident room crowding, strengthening the Medicare Skilled Nursing Facility Value-based Purchasing program, and reinforcing the safeguards against unnecessary medications and treatments.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 15 days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive their first of two payments, amounting to a total of $1,652 for most recipients, in just 15 days. The first payment of $841 to eligible individual recipients will be sent out Sept. 1, with the second payment of the month, also worth $841, being delivered Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. September is the second of three months in the year in which eligible individuals receive two Supplemental Security Income payments, following an initial set of payments in April and a second set scheduled for December.
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
Essence

Biden Is Granting A 7th Extension For Student Loan Payments–Harmful Or Helpful At This Point?

The current loan moratorium ends on August 31, leaving millions of borrowers eagerly awaiting the President's next steps. Student loan debt is crippling most of the country, and it seems like the White House is trying to come up with a remedy. But is it a band-aid solution, or rubbing salt in the wound? U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated on August 21 that President Joe Biden will reportedly announce his details on the student loan payment pause this week. This is the seventh extension thus far.
