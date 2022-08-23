Read full article on original website
MedCity News
15 million Medicaid/CHIP enrollees will lose coverage after Covid-19 public health emergency ends
Once the Covid-19 public health emergency ends, a projected 17.4% of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program enrollees will lose coverage, a new report found. This amounts to about 15 million people. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report, released Tuesday, is based on historical patterns of...
MedCity News
CMS calls on states to tie Medicaid payments to quality measures for nursing homes
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is asking states to use Medicaid payments to incentivize better outcomes for nursing home residents and improve staffing. CMS issued a bulletin on Monday detailing actions states can take to improve care in nursing homes. The initiatives outlined can be implemented immediately through the Medicaid state plan, waiver or demonstration process. These include creating a minimum nursing home staffing requirement, reducing resident room crowding, strengthening the Medicare Skilled Nursing Facility Value-based Purchasing program, and reinforcing the safeguards against unnecessary medications and treatments.
Missouri Medicaid wait list averages 90 days. The state has a month to cut it in half
Missouri has just over one month to get its Medicaid program back into compliance with federal regulations, and state officials said Friday they are optimistic they will meet that deadline despite the average wait time for Medicaid applications still hovering around double what is permitted. The processing time for a...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 15 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive their first of two payments, amounting to a total of $1,652 for most recipients, in just 15 days. The first payment of $841 to eligible individual recipients will be sent out Sept. 1, with the second payment of the month, also worth $841, being delivered Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. September is the second of three months in the year in which eligible individuals receive two Supplemental Security Income payments, following an initial set of payments in April and a second set scheduled for December.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Four $841 monthly checks worth $3,364 going out this year – how to get them
MILLIONS of Americans can get their next Supplemental Security Income (SSI) check on September 1 - less than three weeks away. This year, the maximum federal SSI payout is $841 per month. With four months left as 2022 slips away, that means up to $3,364 is available to claim for eligible individuals.
Americans may soon have to pay for COVID vaccines themselves rather than getting them for free
The U.S. government is planning to stop paying for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and shift the bill onto the health care industry and eventually the consumer—possibly making it one of the first countries to end the practice of giving out coronavirus vaccines for free. The Department of Health and...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Why Americans won’t receive a direct payment the first week of September
SOCIAL Security recipients will receive their payments on a slightly altered schedule in September. The first full week of September will pass without any Social Security checks being issued. The first payment of $841 will be sent out on September 1, a Thursday, while the second payment should be issued...
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40...
SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs of SNAP households during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of...
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It...
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for September 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks are typically deposited on the first of every month unless the date happens to fall on a weekend or holiday. According to the SSA's schedule of Social...
Social Security Recipients Could Receive an Extra $1900 Next Year
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...
Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible for Food Stamps?
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
Social Security Increase: Retirees Could See Monthly Benefit Rise
If you're retired and receiving Social Security benefits, good news -- more money could be on the way! Social Security benefits could increase by as much as $159 a month, per CNBC. See: 8 Purchases...
Essence
Biden Is Granting A 7th Extension For Student Loan Payments–Harmful Or Helpful At This Point?
The current loan moratorium ends on August 31, leaving millions of borrowers eagerly awaiting the President's next steps. Student loan debt is crippling most of the country, and it seems like the White House is trying to come up with a remedy. But is it a band-aid solution, or rubbing salt in the wound? U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated on August 21 that President Joe Biden will reportedly announce his details on the student loan payment pause this week. This is the seventh extension thus far.
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
MedicalXpress
Older adults and adults with disabilities are in need of care but financially strapped
Among adults with disabilities and older adults in California who need assistance caring for themselves and completing routine daily tasks, 40% receive no help at all or get only limited help, according to research by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. Their struggles are exacerbated by financial concerns, the...
