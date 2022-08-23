WHITTIER, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of La Pico Plaza, a neighborhood shopping center located at 9150 Painter Ave. in Whittier. An Orange County-based private investor sold the asset to Desert Capital Ventures for $5.8 million. Circle K anchors the 20,939-square-foot retail center, which...

WHITTIER, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO