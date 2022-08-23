SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- One of the world’s leading graphic designers filed suit today against internet design and printing giant, Zazzle, Inc., for allegedly cheating her business out of its intellectual property, which allowed Zazzle to earn hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-gotten profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005777/en/ Blooming Elegant, created by renowned graphic artist and designer Nicky Laatz, which was a top selling font for Zazzle, is at the center of the alleged fraud by the company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO