Founder of China's Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival in downturn - media
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The founder of China's Huawei Technologies has told employees the company must shift its focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a long period of recession, media reported on Tuesday.
Apple employees claim they’re doing ‘exceptional work’ remotely as Tim Cook orders them back. They’re probably wrong
Apple CEO Tim Cook wants workers back in the office, but they aren’t having it. The return-to-office wars continue to rage, with Apple wanting its employees back in the office—and workers aren’t having it. Apple has become one of the most vocal firms in corporate America’s quest...
Apple opens applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp with female, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx founders
Apple on Monday opened applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp. This online event connects developers with founders as well as other developers of app-driven organizations who are part of underrepresented groups, such as female, Black, and people of Latin descent. As described by the company on its website, Apple Entrepreneur...
Sephora will pay $1.2 million to settle California customer data complaint
Makeup retailer Sephora will pay $1.2 million to resolve a complaint by the California attorney general that the company sold customers' data obtained through its app and website despite claiming not to. The settlement, announced on Wednesday by state Attorney General Rob Bonta, also included allegations that Sephora ignored requests...
Microsoft sounds the alarm over dangerously simple ransomware kits
The rise of ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) has lowered the barrier to entry substantially for new cybercriminal groups, Microsoft has warned. In the second edition of its Cyber Signals report (opens in new tab), Microsoft unpicks the dynamics of the RaaS market, which as well as easing the entry for new players serves to hide those responsible for initial access brokering, infrastructure and ransoming.
Zazzle Sued for Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for Stealing Intellectual Property, Says Bartko Law Firm
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- One of the world’s leading graphic designers filed suit today against internet design and printing giant, Zazzle, Inc., for allegedly cheating her business out of its intellectual property, which allowed Zazzle to earn hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-gotten profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005777/en/ Blooming Elegant, created by renowned graphic artist and designer Nicky Laatz, which was a top selling font for Zazzle, is at the center of the alleged fraud by the company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Apple employees are the latest to push back against tech companies’ return-to-office plans
Apple reportedly announced its plans to bring employees back to the office at least three days per week starting September 5. Now, some workers are pushing back. Apple Together, a global solidarity union of Apple workers, launched a petition to demand flexible work location arrangements. “This uniform mandate from senior leadership does not consider the unique demands of each job role nor the diversity of individuals,” the petition states.
Daily Crunch: Hacking group penetrates 130+ organizations, captures credentials for nearly 10K workers
Thursday is upon us once again. Have you ever noticed how Thursdays seem to keep coming along with alarming regularity? It feels like roughly once per week, but that’s anecdotal. More research may be required. Our incredible team of writers has a trove of awesome news and analysis available for you today.
