protocol.com

Sephora will pay $1.2 million to settle California customer data complaint

Makeup retailer Sephora will pay $1.2 million to resolve a complaint by the California attorney general that the company sold customers' data obtained through its app and website despite claiming not to. The settlement, announced on Wednesday by state Attorney General Rob Bonta, also included allegations that Sephora ignored requests...
TechRadar

Microsoft sounds the alarm over dangerously simple ransomware kits

The rise of ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) has lowered the barrier to entry substantially for new cybercriminal groups, Microsoft has warned. In the second edition of its Cyber Signals report (opens in new tab), Microsoft unpicks the dynamics of the RaaS market, which as well as easing the entry for new players serves to hide those responsible for initial access brokering, infrastructure and ransoming.
The Associated Press

Zazzle Sued for Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for Stealing Intellectual Property, Says Bartko Law Firm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- One of the world’s leading graphic designers filed suit today against internet design and printing giant, Zazzle, Inc., for allegedly cheating her business out of its intellectual property, which allowed Zazzle to earn hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-gotten profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005777/en/ Blooming Elegant, created by renowned graphic artist and designer Nicky Laatz, which was a top selling font for Zazzle, is at the center of the alleged fraud by the company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fast Company

Apple employees are the latest to push back against tech companies’ return-to-office plans

Apple reportedly announced its plans to bring employees back to the office at least three days per week starting September 5. Now, some workers are pushing back. Apple Together, a global solidarity union of Apple workers, launched a petition to demand flexible work location arrangements. “This uniform mandate from senior leadership does not consider the unique demands of each job role nor the diversity of individuals,” the petition states.
