Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals
Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals, age 65, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA. Born January 3, 1957 in Long Beach, California, Kathy was the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Bailey Jr. and Betty Jo Davis. Before retirement, Kathy served...
R. Kelly Trusel
R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health. On February 11, 1959, in New Castle, PA, he became the fourth son of the late Rev. James A. and Patricia A. (Sadler) Trusel.
Kay R. Weller
Kay R. Weller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Kay had resided at Highland Oaks. Kay was born in Turkey City on January 22, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Katherine Klingler DeHart. Kay was a 1952 graduate...
Edward Gordon Clowney
Edward Gordon Clowney died peacefully on August 23, 2022, at Water Run in Clarion, PA. He was born on July 27, 1924 in West Homestead, PA to Gordon Clowney and Mary Naschak. After graduation from Homestead High school, Edward was drafted into the US Navy. During WWII he crossed the...
Caroline Jane McCreary
Caroline Jane McCreary, 81, of Rockland Township, died Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. Private funeral arrangements will be completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. Interment will be in the Rockland Cemetery. To express online condolences to her family, please visit www.hilebest.com. Copyright ©...
Lavonne D. Hutchinson
Lavonne D. Hutchinson, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in the early morning on August 26, 2022, at SouthWoods Assisting Living Facility in Titusville. Born on August 7, 1934, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Earl and Elizabeth Burneisen Karns. On January 1, 1954,...
Scott Eugene Lee George
Scott Eugene Lee George (Sang Gook Lee), 44, of Philiadelphia, formerly of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, passed from this life into the next on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1978 in Kang Won Do Province, South Korea, he was adopted by Marsha and Terry George. Scott and his biological brother, Kevin, arrived at JFK airport in New York City on July 3, 1984 and were met by his adoptive parents and sisters.
Alma R. Kinch
Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on September 21, 1934 to the late Wade and Ruth Margaret (Knight) Buck. Alma was a graduate of Cranberry...
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Forest County
There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region. (Pictured above: on the Allegheny River at Tionesta, 22.5-acre island.) We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the 5 counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Forest County.
Charles “Jack” Shields
Charles “Jack” Shields, 65, of Seneca, died of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born in Homewood, Allegheny County, on June 3, 1957, a son of the late Dennis and Mary (Baker) Shields. He was raised by his late grandparents, Charles and...
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. She was born on June 26, 1921 in Pitch Pine, PA; a daughter of the late Dan and Josephine Lechner. Mary married Edgar...
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
John Branson Dick
John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 PM Monday, August 22, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie; from complications due to a fall at his home. He was born May 16, 1972 in Greenville, a beloved son...
Oil City Man Accused of Forgery After Deposited Money Orders Were Identified as Fictitious
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony counts of forgery after two money orders he deposited in a Cranberry Township bank were deemed to be “altered/fictitious.”. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 35-year-old Cecil Alexander Cohen, of...
Drake Well Museum Celebrates Drake Day on August 27
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Drake Well Museum and Park will host Drake Day on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry. This year’s event theme is Preserving our Legacy...
Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville
CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
James E “Jim” Karg
James E “Jim” Karg, 91, of Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Born on March 3, 1931 in Oil City, he was the son of Leo and Leona Browske Karg. Jim was a graduate of Shippenville High School. He was married on May 31, 1952...
SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture and Mattress Warehouse Event Happening this Friday and Saturday!
CLARION, Pa.– Faller’s Warehouse Event Sale is happening Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th!. The warehouse event is scheduled for two days only from 10:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m and will be held at the Faller’s warehouse in Fryburg at 19255 Route 208. Take advantage...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Owner of German Shepherd Charged Following Attack in Shippenville Borough
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges after his german shepherd got loose and bit a 70-year-old man in Shippenville Borough last week. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed the following summary charge against 62-year-old Daniel Duane Miller, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office:
