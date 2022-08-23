Read full article on original website
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertain
The Quality Inn at 2601 Zuni St., Denver, will cease operations as a homeless shelter.Google Earth. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will extend two contracts next week to continue putting up people experiencing homelessness in hotels.
10 places to get a gallon of gas for under $3.35 in Colorado
Gas prices are slowly dropping across the country, including right here in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.84.
Women's Bean Project moves into new facility in Denver
A Denver nonprofit that's fueled exclusively by women and caffeine has moved into a bigger and bolder location. The Women's Bean Project on Friday celebrated its new facility at Alameda Avenue just west of Santa Fe Drive. The nonprofit is dedicated to hiring women who have experienced chronic unemployment. It teaches them to get into working habits by making nourishing products. That includes spice and soup mixes, burrito bowls, popcorn and more. Not only does the work allow them a sense of pride, it facilitates a sense of community they've sometimes never had.
Family fights to keep Green Valley Ranch home following HOA foreclosure
One family that went through foreclosure earlier this year is still living in their home. They say the company that bought the foreclosure is willing to give the home back if the family pays $29,000.
Westbound I-70 lanes shut down in Denver area this weekend
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in the Denver area closed on Friday night so construction work can be done over the weekend. The closure could impact drivers headed to and from Denver International Airport. The closure is part of the Central 70 Project and began at 10 p.m. It will be between Brighton Boulevard and Interstate 270. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say the closure is needed to shift lanes from their temporary configuration to the final alignment. It's among the final steps in the project. "This final shift is really marking the last...
At least 10 victims in 5 separate weekend shootings in Denver, Aurora
Police are investigating after at least 10 people were shot in five separate incidents in Denver and Aurora over the weekend.
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is 117 Years Old
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Man dead in quadruple shooting involving two juveniles in northwest Denver
Four people, including two juveniles, were shot in northwest Denver early Sunday morning. One man was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora installs 30 new Pallet shelters for homeless campers hit by sweeps
AURORA | More temporary housing for Aurora’s homeless population was completed at two Salvation Army sites this week, offering a shot at stability for some of those displaced during homeless camp sweeps. The 30 new Pallet shelters — individual, prefabricated housing units measuring 8 feet by 8 feet —...
castlepinesconnection.com
Green Chile, a Colorado Favorite
I’ve spent most of my life living in the West, but it wasn’t until I moved to Colorado that I discovered green chile. Of course I had eaten green chiles, usually as part of a Mexican dish, but when I moved to Colorado and saw it featured on restaurant menus in nearly every local joint I visited, I had to try it. And after just one bite, I was hooked. It never ceases to amaze me how much the small addition of green chile to just about any dish – burgers, sandwiches, even soup – wakes up the flavor and adds a hearty heat that renders the dish more satisfying.
castlepinesconnection.com
One Trip into the Pines Brought Peace
Growing up, I was not that kid who pretended to be a reporter or was glued to the news. I was more of a kid who climbed trees, had skinned knees and never wanted to come inside until the sun set. My father said I could wear anyone down with my questions.
Black, fuzzy substance on walls frightens residents
Fears of black mold in a Denver apartment building has residents reaching out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers.
One man dead, another injured in overnight Denver shooting
A shooting near West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard overnight has left one man dead and another injured, the Denver Police Department announced. Both victims went to the hospital themselves, the department tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, and one later died. The shooting remains under investigation, and Denver police have not announced whether they have identified anyone of interest.
Denver Union Station arrests up 192% this year, following label as 'lawless hellhole'
In recent years, crime has plagued Denver's historic Union Station, with local authorities pledging to clean up the area, addressing illegal activity and other challenges after the spot was called a "lawless hellhole" by the union that represents station employees. As of May 2022, more than 900 arrests had been made at the location in the first five months of the year, with that number continuing to climb.
Another shooting at Aurora park concerns neighbors
Police say that around 1 p.m. shots were fired and struck a home on the 1200 block of Nome Street. Bullet holes were visible from the sidewalk on Wednesday.
Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction
Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
5280.com
Meet the Tokyo Native Behind Colorado’s Red Bird Chicken
On Red Bird Farms’ processing floor in Englewood, countless whole birds in bins await trimming. A huge machine sorts breasts by weight. Another contraption zips them up into vacuum-sealed, plastic tray containers—a shelf-packaging method that enables Red Bird to preserve the freshness of its poultry pieces without freezing them. It seems as though all the chicken on Earth might be in this one building, until 75-year-old owner and Tokyo native Mareo Torito puts things into perspective: While his team processes as much as 20,000 pounds of a given product at once, competitors like Perdue and Tyson do two million.
1 killed, 3 injured in overnight Sunnyside shooting
A shooting that occurred in Denver overnight left four victims with gunshot wounds, two of which were juveniles.
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Denver
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Mile High City.
