ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Women's Bean Project moves into new facility in Denver

A Denver nonprofit that's fueled exclusively by women and caffeine has moved into a bigger and bolder location. The Women's Bean Project on Friday celebrated its new facility at Alameda Avenue just west of Santa Fe Drive.  The nonprofit is dedicated to hiring women who have experienced chronic unemployment. It teaches them to get into working habits by making nourishing products. That includes spice and soup mixes, burrito bowls, popcorn and more. Not only does the work allow them a sense of pride, it facilitates a sense of community they've sometimes never had.  
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, CO
City
Commerce City, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Colorado City, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Boulder, CO
Commerce City, CO
Government
Commerce City, CO
Traffic
CBS Denver

Westbound I-70 lanes shut down in Denver area this weekend

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in the Denver area closed on Friday night so construction work can be done over the weekend. The closure could impact drivers headed to and from Denver International Airport. The closure is part of the Central 70 Project and began at 10 p.m. It will be between Brighton Boulevard and Interstate 270. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say the closure is needed to shift lanes from their temporary configuration to the final alignment. It's among the final steps in the project. "This final shift is really marking the last...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#Urban Land Institute#The Denver Post
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora installs 30 new Pallet shelters for homeless campers hit by sweeps

AURORA | More temporary housing for Aurora’s homeless population was completed at two Salvation Army sites this week, offering a shot at stability for some of those displaced during homeless camp sweeps. The 30 new Pallet shelters — individual, prefabricated housing units measuring 8 feet by 8 feet —...
AURORA, CO
castlepinesconnection.com

Green Chile, a Colorado Favorite

I’ve spent most of my life living in the West, but it wasn’t until I moved to Colorado that I discovered green chile. Of course I had eaten green chiles, usually as part of a Mexican dish, but when I moved to Colorado and saw it featured on restaurant menus in nearly every local joint I visited, I had to try it. And after just one bite, I was hooked. It never ceases to amaze me how much the small addition of green chile to just about any dish – burgers, sandwiches, even soup – wakes up the flavor and adds a hearty heat that renders the dish more satisfying.
COLORADO STATE
castlepinesconnection.com

One Trip into the Pines Brought Peace

Growing up, I was not that kid who pretended to be a reporter or was glued to the news. I was more of a kid who climbed trees, had skinned knees and never wanted to come inside until the sun set. My father said I could wear anyone down with my questions.
CASTLE PINES, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Denver Gazette

One man dead, another injured in overnight Denver shooting

A shooting near West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard overnight has left one man dead and another injured, the Denver Police Department announced. Both victims went to the hospital themselves, the department tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, and one later died. The shooting remains under investigation, and Denver police have not announced whether they have identified anyone of interest.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver Union Station arrests up 192% this year, following label as 'lawless hellhole'

In recent years, crime has plagued Denver's historic Union Station, with local authorities pledging to clean up the area, addressing illegal activity and other challenges after the spot was called a "lawless hellhole" by the union that represents station employees. As of May 2022, more than 900 arrests had been made at the location in the first five months of the year, with that number continuing to climb.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Meet the Tokyo Native Behind Colorado’s Red Bird Chicken

On Red Bird Farms’ processing floor in Englewood, countless whole birds in bins await trimming. A huge machine sorts breasts by weight. Another contraption zips them up into vacuum-sealed, plastic tray containers—a shelf-packaging method that enables Red Bird to preserve the freshness of its poultry pieces without freezing them. It seems as though all the chicken on Earth might be in this one building, until 75-year-old owner and Tokyo native Mareo Torito puts things into perspective: While his team processes as much as 20,000 pounds of a given product at once, competitors like Perdue and Tyson do two million.
ENGLEWOOD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy