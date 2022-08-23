ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Oil Company Fined $2 Million for Threatening Southern Tier Water

Authorities have announced a $2 million judgment against an oil company operator for endangering the water of residents of the Southern Tier and western New York. According to state officials, James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates did not properly plug oil wells they operated. They contend that "posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies" in Steuben and Cattaraugus counties.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Expands Tuition Assistance Program

According to a report from Stony Brook University News, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a $150 million expansion to the state's Tuition Assistance Program. New York's Tuition Assistance Program will now provide assistance to 75,000 additional students who are pursuing degrees part-time, taking between six and 11 credits per semester.
COLLEGES
The Whale 99.1 FM

Could New York Provide Student Loan Debt Relief?

A bill currently in committee in the New York State Assembly could bring some relief to New Yorkers struggling with student loan debt payments. Assembly Bill A5724 as currently written would provide for a personal income tax deduction for student loan payments. It would amend section 612 of the tax law, saying "Payment not in excess of five thousand dollars actually paid by an eligible borrower for student loan repayment, to the extent not deductible in determining federal adjusted gross income and not reimbursed."
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, NY
State
California State
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
Dickinson, NY
Government
The Whale 99.1 FM

New Yorkers Would Be Willing To Share Their Personal Data – For a Price

It's a fact that companies absolutely love when they're able to get their hands on our internet browsing history because it gives them an intimate look into our personal lives which they can use to tailor their advertising. What's terrifying though is the number of New Yorkers who would be totally fine with selling their personal data and honestly, for not much money.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Heastie
The Whale 99.1 FM

X Marks Mystery Spot That Defies All Logic in Upstate New York

There is a mystery spot hidden in plain sight that defies all logic in Upstate New York. X literally marks the Lake George Mystery Spot, located behind the Visitor Center. Legend has it that if you stand on the X in the center of the circle and speak, no one else will hear your words but they'll echo back louder than you would expect.
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

What Will It Be?!? New York Girl Scouts Announce a New Cookie for 2023

Slide over Thin Mints. Move to the side Adventurefuls. There's a new Girl Scout cookie headed to our bellies soon and it sounds absolutely divine!. Our local Girl Scouts who are part of the NYPENN Pathways Council have joined up with the Girl Scouts of the USA to jointly announce that when GSNYPENN kicks off its local Girl Scout Cookie season on January 10, 2023, there will be a new choice in the cookie lineup.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Broome Tioga Boces To#Develop Trades Facility#Assembly#Cdl#Broome County Habitat#Wnbf News
The Whale 99.1 FM

Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice

Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
WATERTOWN, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
MORRIS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy