From Southie to Dorchester, options abound. We’ll happily sing the praises of a well-made breakfast sandwich or eggs benedict all morning long. But when it comes to the fine art of carbo-loading, few dishes rival the bread-y satisfaction of a heaping plate of French toast. From traditional, yet elevated, recipes served with a splash of maple syrup to outside-the-box creations boasting all manner of sauces and toppings (lemon curd, anyone?), these nine area restaurants have the goods.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO