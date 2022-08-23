Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New JerseyTravel MavenBranchville, NJ
This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line AdventureTravel MavenVernon Township, NJ
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Amazing Record Breaking $15M New Canaan Estate Up For Sale
How many of us have made the list of things we would get or do if we had the ways and means? You know, the list of things you'll go out and buy the very next day you hit the mega millions jackpot or something like that. I am willing to bet that an amazing home would be one of the very first things on your list and do we have a nice one for you at just under 15 million bucks...
Pet Rescue Plans Cookie Party In Middletown, New York
It is never too early to start the Countdown to Christmas especially when you are taking Christmas Cookies. Planning your annual cookie swap can take some time even if it is the same group every year. I say the earlier you get to it the faster you'll be ready for the swap.
Book Sale Will Help Food Pantry In Gardiner, New York
Back-to-School season has a lot of us talking about books. It is time to get the kids the books they need for class but it is also a great time to put together your Fall reading list. Those chilly nights are coming when you are gonna want to cuddle up with a good book.
Nature Museum to Hold Butterfly Day in Cornwall, New York
What do you really know about butterflies? We know they start out as caterpillars and then along the way they morph into these beautiful creatures with wings but there is so much more to the life of these winged marvels. The Hudson Highland Nature Museum (HHNM) has an event scheduled...
Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT
A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York
A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
10 of The Top Rated Dog Parks Across the Hudson Valley
According to a new survey, New York is the least dog-friendly city in the United States. While we can't speak for NYC, we can make an argument that the Hudson Valley is actually an extremely dog-friendly region. Is the Hudson Valley Dog Friendly?. In the last few years, we've seen...
3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.
We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
3 Things we Love About Wawarsing, NY
Cheap gas, hiking, and one place you don't want to ever end up at. The town of Wawarsing, located in Ulster County might just be one of our Hudson Valley towns that have a bunch of things that you might not be aware of. To start, I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us are always on the lookout for cheap gas, right?
Ulster County Dentist Who Self Prescribed Painkillers Avoids Jail
Self-prescribing painkillers led to one Hudson Valley dentist losing their medical license. Most of us are already fully aware that there's an epidemic when it comes to the misuse of opioid painkillers. Unfortunately, we all have a story of how opioids have negatively affected our lives personally or with a friend or family member.
The Demolition of the Historic Bennett School for Girls in Millbrook New York
As I write this article about the abandoned Bennett School for Girls in Millbrook, NY, demolition work has begun to clear the ruins to make way for a park that will include a nearby restored community center, according to the Times Union. The last building to be taken down was...
Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try
Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
Remember the Endless Shrimp at Beefsteak Charlie’s in Danbury?
Do you remember when restaurants used to throw food in your face? True "All-you-can-eat" establishments? I loved the all-you-can-eat shrimp and salad bar at Beefsteak Charlie's. We used to go to the Danbury, Westport, and Enfield locations, and I also loved the flagship restaurant in New York City. Beefsteak Charlie's...
Why One Ulster County Smoke Shop Lost License to Sell Tobacco Products
Kingston smoke shop was raided by authorities and is no longer allowed to sell any tobacco products. On Wednesday, August 17th, a well-coordinated raid at four different New York smoke shops led to all four locations losing their license to sell tobacco products and two alleged owners being arrested. Thousands...
Danbury War Memorial Car Show Makes Long Awaited Return Labor Day Weekend
The pandemic shut down everything, which of course includes car shows. Danbury's War Memorial Car Show held its inaugural event almost three years ago, so I think it's about time for a "2nd" Annual, don't you?. With things sort of getting back to normal, the Danbury War Memorial Car, Truck,...
57 Dogs Rescued Donations Needed in Newburgh, New York
Earlier this week, social media in the Hudson Valley was full of stories about 54 Miniature Pinschers and 3 other breed dogs who were found living in what could only be described as beyond deplorable conditions. According to an article shared with me that was written by Mary Esparra for...
Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York
One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
50 Mile Relay Fundraiser Returns To New Paltz New York
Outdoor endurance enthusiasts got good news today from the Mohonk Preserve. The Save the Date and registration have gone out for the 2023 Rock The Ridge 50 Mile Relay. The Mohonk Preserve took to social media today to let people know that Rock The Ridge is ready for 2023. The date for this 50-mile relay which can span up to 18 hours is May 6th, 2023. The Mohonk Preserve took to its Facebook page to make the announcement and to get people excited for the 10th running of the course.
Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?
The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
Cookie Delivery Company Gets Poughkeepsie, NY Storefront
Looking for a late-night snack? One Dutchess County cookie company is giving you the opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth cravings until the early morning hours. Midnight Munchie Company hit the streets back in February 2022, delivering freshly baked cookies to doorsteps across the Hudson Valley. Not only will they continue their delivery service, but now they have a storefront.
