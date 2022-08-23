ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Wolf

Amazing Record Breaking $15M New Canaan Estate Up For Sale

How many of us have made the list of things we would get or do if we had the ways and means? You know, the list of things you'll go out and buy the very next day you hit the mega millions jackpot or something like that. I am willing to bet that an amazing home would be one of the very first things on your list and do we have a nice one for you at just under 15 million bucks...
NEW CANAAN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Middletown, NY
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
City
Maryland, NY
Middletown, NY
Government
State
Washington State
105.5 The Wolf

Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT

A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
105.5 The Wolf

‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.

We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
CLINTONDALE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Travel Info#Washington Dc#The Wall That Heals
105.5 The Wolf

3 Things we Love About Wawarsing, NY

Cheap gas, hiking, and one place you don't want to ever end up at. The town of Wawarsing, located in Ulster County might just be one of our Hudson Valley towns that have a bunch of things that you might not be aware of. To start, I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us are always on the lookout for cheap gas, right?
WAWARSING, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try

Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Vietnam
105.5 The Wolf

Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York

One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
RHINEBECK, NY
105.5 The Wolf

50 Mile Relay Fundraiser Returns To New Paltz New York

Outdoor endurance enthusiasts got good news today from the Mohonk Preserve. The Save the Date and registration have gone out for the 2023 Rock The Ridge 50 Mile Relay. The Mohonk Preserve took to social media today to let people know that Rock The Ridge is ready for 2023. The date for this 50-mile relay which can span up to 18 hours is May 6th, 2023. The Mohonk Preserve took to its Facebook page to make the announcement and to get people excited for the 10th running of the course.
NEW PALTZ, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Cookie Delivery Company Gets Poughkeepsie, NY Storefront

Looking for a late-night snack? One Dutchess County cookie company is giving you the opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth cravings until the early morning hours. Midnight Munchie Company hit the streets back in February 2022, delivering freshly baked cookies to doorsteps across the Hudson Valley. Not only will they continue their delivery service, but now they have a storefront.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.

 https://danburycountry.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy