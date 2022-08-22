ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

jay
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Lamont won’t allow this. HE WOULD LOSE VOTES. But hey,,,,,why should someone getting all those checks from him pay their bills. Keep on keeping on failure DEMORATS

Washington Examiner

Tax rebates 2022: Connecticut families to receive checks of up to $750 soon

Thousands of Connecticut families will soon see checks of up to $750 as part of the state's child tax rebate relief program. Gov. Ned Lamont and Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton held a news conference on Thursday morning announcing that the checks, almost 200,000 to 210,000, will come out over the next several days.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PLANetizen

Connecticut Legislator Pushing for Statewide Rent Control

“At the request of a lawmaker, the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research analyzed Connecticut’s existing laws to limit rent increases,” reports Alexander Soule for the Connecticut Post. It’s the second time in as many years that the OLR has examined the question of what power the state legislature...
CONNECTICUT STATE
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
WestfairOnline

Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce

Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars

An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess

Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
HAMDEN, CT
cbia.com

More Fraudulent Unemployment Claims Hit Employers

Employers continue to report fraudulent unemployment claims, weeks after issues first surfaced following the launch of a new Connecticut Department of Labor website. Numerous reports of fraud first surfaced last month, just weeks after DOL launched the ReEmployCT website as part of a $60 million modernization project to replace the agency’s 40-year-old technology systems.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Capping annual rent increases in Connecticut appears unlikely as costs mount

As tenants across Connecticut eye upcoming lease expirations with trepidation, Democratic lawmakers appear unlikely to make a concerted push to create any statewide law to cap annual rent increases — despite statewide measures that have been enacted in Oregon and California. Rep. David Michel, D-Stamford, said this month he...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. provides update on child tax rebate

FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 1 hour...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

See How Much Student Loan Debt CT Borrowers Have

President Joe Biden has announced plans to cancel thousands of dollars-worth of student debt for millions of Americans at a time when nearly half a million Connecticut residents are carrying billions of dollars worth of student debt. Connecticut student loan borrowers owe a combined $17.5 billion and the average student...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Short band of storms spreads damage around northern Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — A quick band of storms rolled through Connecticut on Friday afternoon, leaving lots of much-needed rain and damage from strong winds behind. A brief tornado storm warning was in effect in Hartford and Tolland counties for around 25 minutes during the afternoon, and most of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday.
CONNECTICUT STATE

