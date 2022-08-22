Read full article on original website
jay
3d ago
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Lamont won’t allow this. HE WOULD LOSE VOTES. But hey,,,,,why should someone getting all those checks from him pay their bills. Keep on keeping on failure DEMORATS
CT utility shutoffs allowed again next May
Connecticut regulators green light Eversource and United Illuminating utilities to begin shutting off power and gas to delinquent customers starting May 2 of next year.
Tax rebates 2022: Connecticut families to receive checks of up to $750 soon
Thousands of Connecticut families will soon see checks of up to $750 as part of the state's child tax rebate relief program. Gov. Ned Lamont and Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton held a news conference on Thursday morning announcing that the checks, almost 200,000 to 210,000, will come out over the next several days.
Connecticut Legislator Pushing for Statewide Rent Control
“At the request of a lawmaker, the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research analyzed Connecticut’s existing laws to limit rent increases,” reports Alexander Soule for the Connecticut Post. It’s the second time in as many years that the OLR has examined the question of what power the state legislature...
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce
Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars
An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
This Connecticut contractor says rising demand has left him “overwhelmed”
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Bruce Ridenour has worked as a wall coverings contractor for 40 years, primarily hanging wallpaper...
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
More Fraudulent Unemployment Claims Hit Employers
Employers continue to report fraudulent unemployment claims, weeks after issues first surfaced following the launch of a new Connecticut Department of Labor website. Numerous reports of fraud first surfaced last month, just weeks after DOL launched the ReEmployCT website as part of a $60 million modernization project to replace the agency’s 40-year-old technology systems.
Bob Stefanowski faults Ned Lamont for ‘corruption tax’
The CT GOP gubernatorial candidate compared Gov. Ned Lamont to former governor John Rowland in a speech at the embattled State Pier.
Capping annual rent increases in Connecticut appears unlikely as costs mount
As tenants across Connecticut eye upcoming lease expirations with trepidation, Democratic lawmakers appear unlikely to make a concerted push to create any statewide law to cap annual rent increases — despite statewide measures that have been enacted in Oregon and California. Rep. David Michel, D-Stamford, said this month he...
Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
CT Democrat comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon says $1,000 grants for essential private-sector workers shouldn't be reduced.
2 Conn. counties designated as natural disaster areas due to drought
The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designated New London and Windham counties as primary natural disaster areas due to current drought conditions.
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. provides update on child tax rebate
FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 1 hour...
I was a CT essential worker. What COVID-19 relief is available to me?
Connecticut has launched the Premium Pay Program and COVID-19 Relief Fund for essential workers during the pandemic. Here are the details.
See How Much Student Loan Debt CT Borrowers Have
President Joe Biden has announced plans to cancel thousands of dollars-worth of student debt for millions of Americans at a time when nearly half a million Connecticut residents are carrying billions of dollars worth of student debt. Connecticut student loan borrowers owe a combined $17.5 billion and the average student...
Short band of storms spreads damage around northern Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A quick band of storms rolled through Connecticut on Friday afternoon, leaving lots of much-needed rain and damage from strong winds behind. A brief tornado storm warning was in effect in Hartford and Tolland counties for around 25 minutes during the afternoon, and most of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday.
