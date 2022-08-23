ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 29 through Aug. 4

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 29 through Aug. 4. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 389 Woodlake Drive – $800,000. Aiken...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia's Spotted Salamander Cafe opening location on Main Street

You'll soon be able to grab the dangerously delicious Spotted Salamander deviled eggs on Main Street. Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, a well-known lunch spot that features southern classics with a twist, will open a second location on Columbia's Main Street in the space that once occupied Drip Coffee, owner Jessica Shillato confirmed.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Knights heading to Lexington off open date

The Stratford Knights opened football season with a junket to the Sunshine State Aug. 19. The best laid plans for the Orlando trip were to mix the business of winning with the pleasure of Universal Studios over the weekend. Mother Nature didn’t allow the first part of the mission, though,...
LEXINGTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Richland Two backtracks on threat of not feeding students with meal debt

COLUMBIA — Richland County School District Two board members are considering new ideas after getting an earful from Columbia-area parents over rules when students owe more than $10 for school breakfasts and lunches. The board and superintendent of the 28,000-student school district brainstormed solutions in a special meeting Aug....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

CNTA to hold oyster roast fundraiser in October

An upcoming fundraiser will benefit the Young Professional Committee of the Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness. CNTA will once again hold its annual Oyster Roast & Lowcountry Boil fundraiser to support outreach to young professionals, including free membership for members under 40 and events like the Tap Into Nuclear series.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

17-year-old dies after collapsing at Fort Jackson during Army training

COLUMBIA — A 17-year-old Pennsylvania National Guard Soldier has died a week after she collapsed during physical training at Fort Jackson. Alyssa Cahoon was transported by Army emergency medical services Aug. 20 to an off-site hospital after she collapsed during physical training at the military base, according to information from Fort Jackson officials.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

FOTAS: FOTAS volunteers work to find shelter pets forever homes

I can say, without reservation, that FOTAS volunteers are simply the best – maybe the greatest volunteers ever. Case in point: Their perfect execution of a multi-pronged game plan at the Aiken County Animal Shelter on Aug. 20 for the annual Clear the Shelter Day. Our goal for that day was to re-home as many shelter residents as possible and it required lots of coordination and teamwork to make that happen.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Threatening voters is a felony. Threatening election workers should be too.

Richland County’s elections office has been a mess since local legislators combined it with the voter registration commission and replaced the veteran director with a new one who wasn’t up to the job. There has followed in the decade since a string of competent and incompetent directors, all of whom either flamed out or fled after coming to understand the nature of either the board that oversees the office, the state legislators who select the board or both.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Sapakoff: Clemson, South Carolina football predictions, for every game

Dabo Swinney won 10 games in 2021 with one-third of his Clemson team tied behind his back. Shane Beamer managed almost as many wins (seven) in his first season as head coach as he had starting quarterbacks (four). It’s OK to believe the hype, from The Graveyard, Clemson’s tombstone plot...
CLEMSON, SC

