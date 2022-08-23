Richland County’s elections office has been a mess since local legislators combined it with the voter registration commission and replaced the veteran director with a new one who wasn’t up to the job. There has followed in the decade since a string of competent and incompetent directors, all of whom either flamed out or fled after coming to understand the nature of either the board that oversees the office, the state legislators who select the board or both.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO