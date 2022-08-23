ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

What should schools do about monkeypox? CDC guidelines weigh in

By Alexander Tin
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnAan_0hS9LdSE00

Schools and child care centers generally do not need to take extra steps to curb the spread of monkeypox , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. It advises that they can rely on "their everyday operational guidance" to do things like ensure handwashing and clean surfaces, which help reduce the risk of potential cases from the outbreak this fall.

The agency's new recommendations were published in a series of Frequently Asked Questions on the CDC's website , and come as local health departments across the country are issuing their own recommendations for schools as students return to the classroom.

"At this time, the risk of monkeypox to children and adolescents in the United States is low," the CDC's guidance says.

As of Monday, the CDC counted more than 15,000 infections nationwide. Every state now has at least one case of monkeypox; 23 states and the District of Columbia have reported more than a hundred infections.

But only a small fraction of infections have been spotted in school-age kids so far. Demographic data published Monday by the agency, based on analysis of nearly 70% of reported cases, show just six cases are in children 0 to 5 years old, seven are in children 6 to 10 years old, and four are in children 11 to 15 years old.

"I think CDC put together this guidance, it seems to me, because of questions that were coming from the public. And that's a very valid reason to get information out. If people are looking for answers, that's a big part of what CDC does," said Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Kimberlin is the editor of the "Red Book" published by the American Academy of Pediatrics to provide guidance to doctors on infectious diseases in children, including monkeypox .

He said he agreed with the CDC's recommendations, describing the risk that children might catch monkeypox at school as "vanishingly low."

Symptoms are largely similar for children infected with monkeypox as in adults, although the CDC says that young children under 8 years old may be at "especially increased risk for severe outcomes from monkeypox disease."

Since early in the outbreak, health officials have said the vast majority of monkeypox infections appear to be the result of intimate contact, or shared linens and towels, among adult men who have sex with men.

"This is not COVID. It is not an easy virus to catch. It requires a lot of up close, skin-to-skin contact. And with some basic kind of mitigation efforts, which I think is outlined quite well in the CDC webpage, the risk to a child is just not going to be there," Kimberlin said.

The CDC says that children generally do not need to be blocked from the classroom while monitoring for symptoms after coming into close contact with an infected person, like a parent or caregiver.

"It is important to treat the child and family in a non-stigmatizing manner and remember that monkeypox can transmit through close contact, which may include, but is not limited to, sexual activity. Most children who have caregivers with monkeypox should be able to attend school and other programs," the guidance says.

This echoes the agency's advice for the broader community , which does not recommend restrictions on a close contact's daily routines as long as they have not developed symptoms of the disease.

Local health departments battling a surge in monkeypox cases have issued similar guidance for their schools in recent weeks.

In San Francisco, the health department said in a statement that their recommendations, published on August 15 , "include standard infection control policies and procedures."

However, San Francisco is urging school staff and families to learn about the disease "so they can remain vigilant about their own symptoms and risk factors." Monkeypox's lesions can be easily mistaken for rashes or other conditions more common in children, like chickenpox or hand, foot, and mouth disease , the city says.

Officials in Chicago pointed to their state's own interim guidance for schools, last updated on August 19 , which also says that "asymptomatic exposed individuals do not need to stay home from school unless recommended by the local health department due to high-risk exposure."

Illinois schools could ask to confirm whether staff and students are free from monkeypox symptoms in the days following an exposure, the guidance suggests.

"It is important to note that as of Monday, August 22, there have been zero cases of Chicagoans aged 17 and under," Chicago's Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Earlier this month, local health officials in the Illinois town of Rantoul reported a monkeypox infection in a county day care worker. But no additional infections have been identified in the day care as a result of close contact with that person.

At least one case has been identified at a high school in Las Vegas , which started their semester earlier this month.

"Monkeypox transmission in school settings is not common and the Health District believes the risk of transmission at the school is low," a spokesperson for the Southern Nevada Health District said in a statement.

The agency declined to offer additional details about the Las Vegas case, which is now being investigated.

Comments / 0

Related
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.

Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox#High School#San Francisco#K12
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
Ars Technica

CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Beast

Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
SCIENCE
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
75K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy